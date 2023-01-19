Former West Ham, Aston Villa and Luton midfielder Snodgrass reaches 600 appearances during Hearts' thrashing of Aberdeen

Former Luton midfielder Robert Snodgrass

Former Luton midfielder Robert Snodgrass made his 600th career appearance on Wednesday night after playing in Hearts’ 5-0 hammering of Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League.

The 35-year-old began his career at Livingston almost 20 years ago in 2003, before moving to Leeds United in 2008.

He enjoyed a prolific spell at Elland Road in League One and was a key figure in the Whites' promotion to the Championship in 2010, before earning a move to Premier League side Norwich City in 2012.

After a two-year spell at Carrow Road, Snodgrass won promotion back to the top flight with Hull City before later spells in the Premier League with West Ham, Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion.

Following his release from the Hawthorns, the Scot moved to Luton in February 2022, going on to make 11 appearances, including featuring in both play-off semi-final matches as Town were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Huddersfield Town.

Unable to agree a new deal at Kenilworth Road in the summer, Snodgrass, who won 28 caps for Scotland between 2011 and 2019, scoring seven goals, then headed back north to sign for Hearts on a free transfer.

He has made 16 SPL outings with one goal, as he started the game at Tynecastle in midweek, winning the penalty for Lawrence Shankland to make it 3-0.

Writing on Twitter afterwards, Snodgrass said: “600th club game last night great 5-0 victory!