Foxes fee not a burden on former Luton defender

Ex-Hatter James Justin won’t feel any burden of the price tag that Leicester shelled out for his services after moving to the Foxes recently.

The fee was a transfer record for the Hatters, eclipsing the £3m they received for Curtis Davies back in 2005.

Reported to be around the £8m mark, Justin pointed to City’s recent purchases of Ayoze Perez (£30m) and Youri Tielemans (£40m) as to why he wouldn't be putting himself under extra pressure.

He said: “Leicester’s a massive club.

“You see the rumour going about Perez is going for that money, the transfer that I made, it’s not that much, so it’s not really a burden over my head or an expectation.”

Justin has already begun training with his new team-mates, and was quick to notice a clear difference, saying: “The sessions are very intense, the quality has gone up.

“It’s a massive step and every session that we do now, if you lose the ball once you hardly get it back.

“So it’s more of a mental thing, adjusting to that, just not making any mental mistakes to give the ball away.

"That’s where I need to improve in the coming weeks before the season.

“It’s a good thing to test myself against these players and obviously see where I’m at.

“I think I’m coping very well at the moment, and hopefully that can continue and I can play some games this season.

“I was probably an unknown person as they wouldn’t have seen too much of me, but they’ve welcomed me with open arms.

“There’s a lot of good boys in there, it’s quite an English dressing room, so it’s not taken any adjustment period to be fair.”