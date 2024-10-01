Jordan Clark celebrates opening the scoring for Luton this evening - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Championship: Luton Town 2 Oxford United 2

Luton wasted a glorious chance to earn a confidence-boosting victory as they let a 2-0 lead slip to draw 2-2 against newly-promoted Oxford United at Kenilworth Road this evening.

The Hatters looked to be on the road to only their second home win of the campaign when Jordan Clark and Tom Krauß gave them breathing space with 37 minutes of the contest gone. However, the impressive U's pulled one back on the stroke of half time and then levelled early in the second period, as but for some inspired saves from Thomas Kaminski, the hosts, who also saw Liam Walsh sent off just 36 seconds after coming on, would have suffered a hugely damaging defeat.

Ahead of kick-off, Town boss Rob Edwards made three changes, Jacob Brown in for his first start since December, Victor Moses handed a full debut, with Marvelous Nakamba back, Reuell Walters and Zack Nelson dropping to the bench, Tahith Chong missing out due to concussion. Following an all-day downpour that led to a pitch inspection just before kick-off, Luton made a bright start and simply had to score on seven minutes, Clark picking up a cross that rebounded to him, but having done all the hard work, skimmed his attempt inches wide.

The hosts then should have been behind seconds later, Reece Burke unwisely allowing a long ball to drop over his shoulder thinking it would bounce through to Thomas Kaminski only for the visitors to nip in and square for Mark Harris who looked like he had a tap in until Teden Mengi came out of nowhere to clear the ball away with the goal gaping.

Clark did grab the opener on 10 minutes as after Elijah Adebayo didn't get a penalty when being shoved over, United trying to play out of danger, Krauß nicking the ball from Ruben Rodrigues for Town's captain to go clean through on Jamie Cumming and slot past the keeper. An all-action affair saw play sweep from end to end though, as the U's pressed again, Kaminski with a terrific save from Idris El Mizouni's drive that deflected up and off Mark McGuinness, before Rodrigues' rebound beat the Belgian but not Mengi who had positioned himself perfectly in front of the line.

Still Oxford threatened, Rodrigues having a pop from 25 yards which Kaminski had to tip over, as Brown's intentions were clear, shoot on sight, doing so once more when Krauß did brilliantly to twist away and leave two opponents for dead, firing straight at Cumming. As the rain lashed down, there was no let up to events on the pitch, Clark continuing to find some pockets of space in the box, skewing Doughty's cross well wide, before Mengi's positional play got Luton out of a hole once more, reading the run of the ball perfectly when the visitors looked like they were in.

United should have levelled on 25 minutes as the hosts were completely cut open, ex-Hatter Peter Kioso overlapping to pull his cross back for the completely unmarked Tyler Goodrham who, 10 yards from goal, somehow directed his attempt into the stands and not the net. With the surface water starting to spray up now, United weren't afraid to have a go from distance, Kioso trying his luck, but it never had the accuracy to test Kaminski.

Krauß continued to catch the eye in midfield, winning the ball high up just after the half hour and sliding Elijah Adebayo away on the left who couldn't quite pick out the bottom corner. Luton then doubled their lead on 37 minutes, a long ball by Burke causing confusion as skipper Elliott Moore tried to leave it for keeper Cumming, only to see it bounce away from him as Brown stole in.

He was able to steady himself and pick out Krauß who was motoring into the area and got enough on his sliding left footed attempt to beat the cover on the line and find the corner of the net. Having had so many chances themselves, there was no way United could keep being so profligate and that proved on the stroke of half time, Town allowing the ball to run across the field where Goodrham curled a superb effort beyond the despairing dive of Kaminski.

At the break, Oxford brought on Kyle Edwards and once Doughty's free kick flew just wide, the substitute had a huge impact in the opening few minutes, one cross met a scorpion kick from Rodrigues, as it deflected through to Kaminski. Town then had to unfortunately take off Krauß for Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, but Luton didn't heed the warning as the same move happened again on 54 minutes, although this time it was executed to perfection, Edwards to Rodrigues who sidefooted beyond Kaminski and make it 2-2.

With Luton retreating firmly into their shells, and losing all kind of shape or system, looking a bedraggled unit, the visitors looked capable of scoring with every attack, of which there were plenty, Brown going off for Reuell Walters. Moses tried to bring Luton back in front, twisting and turning his man inside out, his fierce drive taking a nick on its way behind.

The visitors thought they had a penalty after a challenge from Nakamba inside the area, referee James Bell putting the whistle to his mouth, only to opt against blowing it, Rodrigues putting a free header wide. Kaminski ensured Town were in the contest, out quickly to close down Harris, and then make a truly stunning save with his legs when the ball was played out to the U's striker, also pawing away an effort that was going wide.

Half time sub Edwards, who had been causing all kinds of problems since coming on, cut inside Reuell Walters and let fly with a scorcher that would have flown into the top corner, but for Mengi's header. Edwards opted to make two change with 15 minute remaining, Cauley Woodrow and Walsh on, as Walsh steamed into a maddeningly reckless challenge on Siriki Dembele, earning a straight red in what is surely the quickest red card dished out to a Luton player in the club’s history.

Adebayo was then sprung though by Doughty but with the home supporters urging him to pull the trigger, he turned into trouble once more, as to their credit, Luton reacted better to the dismissal, putting the pressure on in the final 10 minutes, Mpanzu forcing a corner which saw Cumming parry Mengi's header before Adebayo could force it over the line with three minutes left.

It looked like Demeble was going to win it for the visitors with the final action, Mpanzu giving a free kick away on the edge of the box, but the winger could only put it over the bar as from a position of real authority, Town were left thankful to escape with a point.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Victor Moses, Reece Burke , Mark McGuinness, Teden Mengi, Alfie Doughty, Tom Krauß (Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu 51), Marvelous Nakamba (Liam Walsh 76), Jordan Clark (C, Cauley Woodrow 76), Jacob Brown (Reuell Walters 76), Elijah Adebayo. Subs not used: James Shea, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Liam Walsh, Cauley Woodrow, Joe Taylor, Zack Nelson, Reuell Walters, Joe Johnson, Tom Holmes.

United: Jamie Cumming, Ciaron Brown, Will Vaulks, Elliott Moore (Sam Long 90), Mark Harris (Dane Scarlett 84), Idris El Mizouni, Ben Nelson, Owen Dale (Kyle Edwards 46), Tyler Goodrham, Ruben Rodrigues (Siriki Dembele 74), Peter Kioso. Subs not used: Matt Ingram, Malcolm Ebiowei, Louie Sibley, Hidde ter Avest, Will Goodwin. Referee: James Bell. Booked: Kioso 48, Doughty 55, El Mizouni 68, Burke 90. Sent off: Walsh 76. Attendance: 11,397 (1,322 United).