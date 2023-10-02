Free transfer Ogbene labelled a 'great bit of business' by Hatters chief

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards hailed the addition of attacker Chiedozie Ogbene on a free transfer as a ‘great bit of business’ following yet another excellent display in Town’s first ever Premier League win on Saturday.

While most top flight squads have spent millions and millions on improving their squads over the summer, even newly promoted Burnley shelling out £19m for goalkeeper James Trafford and Sheffield United a reported £18.5m on Cameron Archer, the 26-year-old was Town’s first addition back in June, costing precisely nothing from Championship outfit Rotherham United following the expiration of his contract.

Having to bide his time in the early stages of the season, Ogbene then started the recent 1-1 draw with Wolves where he blew home fans away with his pace, power and direct running, quickly becoming a favourite with the Kenilworth Road faithful.

Town attacker Chiedozie Ogbene gets the Luton fans going at Everton - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

That carried on at Goodison Park on Saturday, the Republic of Ireland international setting of on two dribbles this time, as he was always a threat to the Toffees back-line, almost scoring a goal of the season contender following a mazy run from inside his own half which was only stopped by a last-ditch challenge.

He showed his adaptability by finishing the game at left wingback when Alfie Doughty had to go off, as discussing his efforts since joining, Edwards said: “Chieo, what a guy.

"It's a great bit of business, that’s why we wanted him.

"He’s flexible, you saw the position he ended up in in the end in the game.

"We were able to put him deeper when we’re weathering some pressure but then we trust him as one of our most threatening players in the front line to then put him in at left wingback and helps us see the game out as well.

"Again, another selfless player who does whatever we ask him to for the team.