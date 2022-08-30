Freeman and Osho on target as Luton win in Wales once more

Luke Freeman celebrates opening the scoring for Luton this evening - pic Getty Images

Luke Freeman and Gabe Osho both scored their first goals for the club as Luton won at Cardiff City for the second successive season with a terrific victory this evening.

Although a late strike by Romaine Sawyers led to some nerves jangling in the final moments, Nathan Jones' side have now taken seven points from nine, climbing to ninth in the table.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones went with an unchanged side from the team who drew 1-1 with Sheffield United on Friday night, although midfielder Henri Lansbury replaced Admiral Muskwe on the bench.

The visitors started by far the brighter, with the ball almost exclusively in and around the Bluebirds penalty area during the opening five minutes, although it wouldn't quite drop for a clear-cut opportunity.

After Reece Burke required treatment for a head injury when landing heavily following an aerial duel, it seemed to puncture Town's early momentum, the hosts switched on far quicker from the restart, Max Watters' low attempt drawing a smart save from Ethan Horvath who got down well to parry behind.

Cardiff then had another opportunity which they might well have done better from, the visitors defence caught out by a header and Sheyi Ojo lofting over from close range with Horvath diving straight at him.

Niels Nkounkou dragged wide from 25 yards on 14 minutes too as Town's early dominance had definitely faded.

Midway through the first period, the game then became stretched, Elijah Adebayo stealing in ahead of Ryan Allsop to reach a backpass, but the keeper was able to shut the angles down and close out any shot.

Play was immediately transferred to the other end, with Ojo 20 yards from goal, his curler narrowly falling wide of the target.

Back came Luton once more, Morris beating the offside trap, much to the annoyance of the home supporters in line with the referee's assistant, and after cutting inside his man, went for goal rather than try to locate a team-mate, Allsop spreading himself well.

The game calmed down somewhat, Joe Ralls whizzing one just over the top from 25 yards after a Hatters counter had broken down.

Town were then able to gain a modicum of control, shutting down any Bluebirds breaks, and with Morris holding the ball up impressively, able to wrest the initiative back, Adebayo just not able to reach Bell's searching cross at the far post.

Boss Jones made one change at the break, bringing on Fred Onyedinma for his first minutes of the season in place of Burke, the sub going to wingback as James Bree dropped into the back three.

The move paid instant dividends as the sub was found by an exquisite crossfield pass by Clark, and set about running at his marker Nkounkou to reach the byline and deliver a pinpoint ball that Freeman volleyed past Allsop for his first goal in Luton colours.

Mark Harris sliced miles over as Cardiff tried to respond, while Ralls gave up when a throughball would have picked him out after rolling under Clark's foot, Mahlon Romeo also off target.

With home keeper Allsop looking far ambitious in possession than he was during his Wycombe days, the hosts tried to play out from a goal kick, only to find Luton's press alive to the situation, Morris curling inches wide of a third in as many games.

Town did double their advantage on 62 minutes though when Onyedinma was able to win a free kick on the right flank and Bree swung a magnificent set-piece which could have been converted by a number of unmarked Town players.

Dan Potts wasn't quite able to, but there were still two left at the back post who were, Osho, only just on for Freeman, prodding home just before Tom Lockyer could do so, wheeling away to celebrate in front of the joyous away end.

With Allsop continuing to come out of his are with regularity, the stopper almost lost out to Adebayo, Morris trying his luck from fully 45 yards, the home keeper able to backpedal and coolly bring down on his thigh.

City's efforts continued to look more in hope rather than expectation, Andy Rinomhota tamely wide from the edge of the box.

Town then won a free kick which first team coach Alan Sheehan would have loved to take, scoring from an almost exact position in the stadium three years ago, as this time Bree stepped up, whipping an effort only just over the top.

City poured forward in an attempt to try and halve the deficit, but were met by a Town defence determined not to be breached, Bree producing an absolutely wonderful block to prevent Jaden Philogene from beating Horvath, when he appeared destined to do so.

The hosts gave themselves a lifeline when they finally did have their radar on with six minutes left, Sawyers picking up a poor clearance and rifling into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Jones brought on Cauley Woodrow and Luke Berry to try and shore up his side for the closing moments, but Cardiff might have been on level terms, a bouncing cross catching Town's defence out once more, Jaden Philogene twisting but unable to keep his header down.

Rather than that led a grand crescendo for Cardiff, Luton managed to impose themselves once more, with Woodrow seeing plenty of the ball, and from his flick, fellow replacement Cameron Jerome should have put the result beyond doubt, only for Nkounkou to make a terrific sliding challenge.

With the Bluebirds remaining intent on passing it out from the back, a poor sideways ball that went straight out was gleefully seized on by Luton as they made it two wins from three with yet another brilliant away day in Wales.

Bluebirds: Ryan Allsop, Mahlon Romeo, Ryan Wintle, Joe Ralls (C, Rubin Colwill 59), Sheyi Ojo, Cedric Kipre, Mark Harris, Andy Rinomhota (Romaine Sawyers 70), Max Watters (Jaden Philogene 59), Niels Nkounkou, Perry Ng.

Subs not used: Jak Alnwick, Joel Bagan, Gavin Whyte, Jack Simpson.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, James Bree, Reece Burke (Fred Onyedinma 46), Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts (C), Amari'i Bell, Allan Campbell (Luke Berry 87), Luke Freeman (Gabe Osho 56), Jordan Clark, Carlton Morris (Cameron Jerome 69), Elijah Adebayo (Cauley Woodrow 87).

Subs not used: Matt Macey, Henri Lansbury.

Referee: James Linington.