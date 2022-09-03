Freeman felt Luton's upturn in form had been coming as midfielder happy to get off the mark for the Hatters

Luke Freeman celebrates his first Luton goal in Tuesday night's 2-1 win at Cardiff

Luton midfielder Luke Freeman felt that his side’s upturn in form had been coming after a difficult start to the season.

Following a run of four games without a victory, the Hatters were up and running with a 2-0 success at Swansea City recently.

They then head early Championship leaders Sheffield United to a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road, before making it seven points from nine courtesy of a 2-1 success in Wales against Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Freeman said: “It’s been very positive.

"We feel like its been coming, so it's not like its been a big surprise to us in the camp.

"It’s been a tough stint with the away games in the last week or so, so it’s good to pick up another win as well.

"Now all we want to do is just carry on that momentum.”

The former Arsenal, QPR and Bristol City played a big role in Town’s second win over the Severn Bridge in the space of 10 days, scoring the first goal with a smart volley from Fred Onyedinma’s cross.

He continued: “You want to get off to a good start, get your goal and assist early in the season, so I’m delighted for that.”

Boss Nathan Jones revealed that the midfielder almost wasn’t on the pitch, with the manager considering taking him off at the break having been unfairly booked in the first period.

He said: “We were going to do Freeman as well, as he was on a booking and I thought their only threat really was a counter attack.

"But we left him on and thankfully we did leave him on.

"He got his goal and then we saw out the game.

“It was a brilliant arrival, great finish, great ball flashed across and they probably love it.

"We do a lot of work on things like that, we demand that.

"Luke Berry for example is normally the best at that, probably the best midfielder in the Championship at doing that.

"The fact we work on those kind of things is very, very pleasing as we’re happy.”

Since arriving at Kenilworth Road, Freeman has started all but one of Luton’s league games, coming off the bench in the other match.

Following a season in which he only had five second tier outings due to injury, he is relishing his opportunities and wants them to continue against Wigan Athletic this afternoon.

He added: “It’s something that I’ve been wanting to do (play every game), so really enjoying my time here, long may it continue.