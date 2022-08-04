Freeman has no vendetta to prove himself at Luton after Premier League disappointment with Sheffield United

Town midfielder Luke Freeman during his debut for Luton on Saturday

Midfielder Luke Freeman doesn’t feel like he has a vendetta to prove himself once more following his switch to Kenilworth Road this summer.

The 30-year-old was signed by Premier League Arsenal from Gillingham as a 15-year-old back in 2008, but left the Emirates without making a first team appearance during his four years at the Gunners.

Signed by Stevenage, he then went to Bristol City and QPR before returning to the top flight once more when joining Sheffield United in the summer of 2019, for what was reportedly a club record fee at the time.

However, Freeman made just 11 appearances in the top flight for the Blades, loaned out to Nottingham Forest the following campaign, and then only featuring four times at Bramall Lane when they were relegated to the Championship last term, sent to Millwall where injury restricted him to just one match.

Released by United, he was picked up on a free by Luton over the summer and when asked if he was frustrated not to have made further Premier League appearances in his career so far, Freeman said: “It’s ifs, buts and maybes.

“We can all say ‘if only this didn’t happen or that didn't happen,’ I think if you ask any player as a kid, any dream is to play Premier League and I’ve managed to do that on numerous occasions.

“Maybe it wasn’t as long-lived as I wanted it to be, but I’ve still achieved everything I’ve wanted to achieve as a player and young boy growing up.

"I’ve still got many years in me, but for the time being I’m here, I’ve really enjoyed being here and I think we’ve got a real good thing going, I think we can build on last year and improve.

“I have every faith in my ability, I’ve never not stopped believing in my ability, it’s just how it is.

“I’ve got a clean slate and I’m relishing it.

"I haven’t got a vendetta on anyone to prove anything, I don’t feel like I need to personally.

"I’m probably over 400 games deep, so I wouldn't say it’s something that I need to prove, it’s just something that I need to put behind me and almost start afresh and get back to my old self.”

Following Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Birmingham City that saw Town begin the campaign with a point, on whether he can reach the top flight again with the Hatters this term, Freeman added: “I think we’ve only probably added depth to the squad and more quality, so for me, the only way is up for us.