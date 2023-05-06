Freeman insists lengthy unbeaten run has boosted belief that Luton can win promotion

Luke Freeman fires a shot off against Blackpool recently

Midfielder Luke Freeman insists the magnificent 13-game unbeaten run that Luton are currently on has got the Hatters’ squad fully believing it will be they who are winning promotion to the Premier League at Wembley later this month.

Since Town lost 1-0 against champions Burnley back on February 18, they have not tasted defeat since, winning eight games and drawing five to take 29 points from a possible 39, compiling their best run at this level since 1981-82 in which Town won the then old Division Two.

It saw Luton secure a play-off place with four matches of the season to go, and also third spot in the Championship as well on Monday, meaning they will have home advantage in the second leg of the play-offs.

Freeman, who has been able to return to play a part off the bench in the last five matches, said: “It’s massive, it’s a credit to the lads and everyone at the club.

“To be able to play that many games in a short period of time, to recover and rest and go again, a lot of travelling up and down the country, it’s been a brilliant campaign for the lads.

“I think we’re kind of getting to that period now on this 13 game unbeaten run, we’re starting to believe.

"When it first was going into these 13 games, you’re thinking, we’ve not lost in three, four, five games and you’re thinking, we’re on a good bit of a run.

“Then when you go past seven, eight, nine, 10, then you kind of get the build-up.

“Then you’re sitting third and that confidence starts to build and you really start, and we do believe it.

"There’s no point being there if you don’t believe you’ve got a chance of making it, so definitely.”

Going into the final home game of the season on Monday, Luton are looking to make it six victories in a row at Kenilworth Road for the first time since the title-winning League One campaign back in 2018-19, when they managed seven.

With five triumphs under their belt, it equalled their efforts in the second tier from nearly 30 years ago, the 1993-94 season when they beat Grimsby, Derby County, Oxford, Portsmouth and Sunderland, although they are some way off the eight they posted in that wonderful title-winning 1981-82 campaign.

Hull City stand in their way, as on going up against them, Freeman, who is hoping to get a first start since the 4-0 defeat at Watford in October against the Tigers, adding: “Physically and mentally we’re in a good place.

"A few lads are just coming back at a good time, so we’ve basically got a full selection of the squad.

“We spoke about this momentum that we want to keep on building.

"We obviously want to take that into the play-offs, so Monday’s game is important, but knowing that we’ve secured third place and we’re there, we’ve certainly got one eye on the play-offs now.

“It’s a win-win for the lads who have played a lot of minutes, they can be rested and make sure they’re in a good place going into the play-offs.,

“And for the lads who maybe, like me, haven’t had a lot of game time, through injuries or whatever, can get some minutes as well.

“We’re in that kind of position where we’re ready for it (the play-offs).

"We’re emotionally, mentally and physically ready for whatever is going to be chucked at us.