News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Freeman labels Morris 'one of the best' as Luton forward is up for PFA Fans' award

Striker in the running for honour

By Mike Simmonds
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read

Luton Town midfielder Luke Freeman labelled team-mate Carlton Morris as one of the best strikers he’s played with after Town’s leading scorer was nominated for the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Year award.

Signing for a club record fee from Barnsley in the summer, Morris took four league matches to open his account, but after doing so in the 2-0 win at Swansea City, then went on a run of six goals in six games.

As the Hatters closed in on the top six during the second half of the campaign, the forward bagged nine goals in 14 appearances, his winner against Middlesbrough from the penalty spot making it 20 for the season, the first Luton forward to achieve that milestone in the second tier since Brian Stein in 1982.

Carlton Morris goes up for a header against SunderlandCarlton Morris goes up for a header against Sunderland
Carlton Morris goes up for a header against Sunderland
Most Popular

Speaking about Luton’s striker, who was named joint Players’ Player of the Season and the outright Signing of the Season at the end of season awards do recently, Freeman, who has had a 15-year career at the likes of Bristol City, QPR and Nottingham Forest, said: “He’s been class.

"Some of the goals he’s scored have been brilliant.

"For me, he’s one of the best strikers I’ve played with, certainly at this level, so fair play to him.”

Morris is up against Nathan Tella (Burnley), Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry City), Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough), Amad Diallo (Sunderland) and Illiman N'Diaye (Sheffield United) for the honour.

To vote for the Luton attacker, click the link here.

Related topics:Carlton MorrisLutonLuke FreemanBarnsleySwansea CityMiddlesbrough