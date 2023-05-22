Freeman labels Morris 'one of the best' as Luton forward is up for PFA Fans' award

Luton Town midfielder Luke Freeman labelled team-mate Carlton Morris as one of the best strikers he’s played with after Town’s leading scorer was nominated for the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Year award.

Signing for a club record fee from Barnsley in the summer, Morris took four league matches to open his account, but after doing so in the 2-0 win at Swansea City, then went on a run of six goals in six games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the Hatters closed in on the top six during the second half of the campaign, the forward bagged nine goals in 14 appearances, his winner against Middlesbrough from the penalty spot making it 20 for the season, the first Luton forward to achieve that milestone in the second tier since Brian Stein in 1982.

Carlton Morris goes up for a header against Sunderland

Speaking about Luton’s striker, who was named joint Players’ Player of the Season and the outright Signing of the Season at the end of season awards do recently, Freeman, who has had a 15-year career at the likes of Bristol City, QPR and Nottingham Forest, said: “He’s been class.

"Some of the goals he’s scored have been brilliant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"For me, he’s one of the best strikers I’ve played with, certainly at this level, so fair play to him.”

Morris is up against Nathan Tella (Burnley), Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry City), Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough), Amad Diallo (Sunderland) and Illiman N'Diaye (Sheffield United) for the honour.