FREENOW are on board as the Hatters announce first-ever official shirt sleeve sponsor

Luton Town have announced a first ever official on-sleeve shirt sponsor for the upcoming Premier League season after agreeing a deal with mobility super app FREENOW.

The deal will see FREENOW – who will also become the Town’s official mobility partner – have their name on the sleeves on the home, away and third shirts, as well as the Hatters’ Ladies kits too.

FREENOW is a leading taxi app used by millions of people across Europe, offering the largest vehicle choice, including taxi, minicabs, e-bikes and e-scooters, while it has the highest number of zero emission capable vehicles in one platform in the UK.

Luton Town have agreed a shirt sleeve sponsorship deal with FREENOW

On the partnership, Chris Bell, commercial director at Kenilworth Road, said: “For the first time in the club’s history, we are able to welcome a permanent sleeve sponsor and it gives us great pleasure to welcome FREENOW for the forthcoming Premier League season.

“With a large number of their drivers from the town, it further highlights our commitment to working with organisations that have strong links in Luton and the local area and we are looking forward to offering our supporters benefits as a result of this partnership.”

Mariusz Zabrocki, UK general manager at FREENOW, added: “It is a privilege to be the first on-sleeve sponsor and official mobility partner for Luton Town F.C. as they join their Premier League.

"Our shared vision, ethics, and commitment to the community will help make this a strong partnership that benefits fans, residents, and local cab drivers alike.

“Following the partnership, we expect to increase our Luton-based driver population by 50%, reaching over 1,000 drivers, which we will continue to support with high earnings and other benefits such as support with EV transition.

"We will also expand our offering in Luton and surrounding areas to help Luton fans to move around easily, including to and from the games of their favourite club.