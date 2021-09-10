Fresh twist in Luton Town transfer saga, Nottingham Forest set to miss out on ex-La Liga forward

Speaking ahead of the big match, Hatters boss Nathan Jones spoke about his decision not to bring in any players on loan in the last transfer window, and said: “We take a loan if they 'Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall' us, you’ve got a new name for that now.

“In terms of not improve us, but if they Kiernan us then we’ll take a loan, and that’s basically how we go about things.

“If they don’t then we don’t need numbers as we’ve got wonderful players, we’ve got people here now who are chomping at the bit.

“I’ve got Dion Pereira here who I’m really excited about and we could have taken young ones in that position, but then Dion would never flourish and I want that boy to flourish as I see something in him.”

He added: "We’re not reluctant to use it but the ones we bring in have to improve us considerably. The restrictions we have on that is that to improve our squad, because we think we recruit very well, so to bring someone better on loan takes a hell of a calibre of player to come in.

“They are usually on considerably more money than our budget allows, and also not everyone sees Luton as the best loan option. Those who are serious about their football, want to develop, want to get better, want to be involved in something, they do that. Some don’t. We believe categorically that we do good work here.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues:

1. Terriers knocked back four Leeds bids Huddersfield Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson has revealed he turned down four offers from Lewis O'Brien in the last transfer window, the final one amounting to £13m. The structure of the offer, which comprised add-ons, is said to have put the Terriers off selling. (BBC Sport) Photo: George Wood

2. Brentford snap up ex-Terrier Ex-Huddersfield Town defender Mathias Jorgensen, also known as Zanka, has been snapped up by Brentford. He was released by Fenerbahce as the end of last season, after spending the 2020/21 campaign on loan with FC Kobenhaven. (Club website) Photo: MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN

3. Pundit slams 'lazy' Christie Football pundit Frank McAvennie has claimed former Celtic player Ryan Christie "could be lazy" during his spell with the club, following his £3m move to Bournemouth. He's also suggested the Scotland international will struggle to adapt to the rigours of Championship football. (Football Insider) Photo: Ian MacNicol

4. Reading boss wants free agent forward Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has revealed the club have plans to sign a new striker on a free agent deal - if they can find the right option. Ex-Newcastle United and England forward Andy Carroll has recently been linked with a move to the Madejski. (Football League World) Photo: Lewis Storey