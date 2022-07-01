It’s the first day of July 2022 and the summer transfer window is now fully open for clubs across the majority of Europe with thousands of players now officially out of contract and clubs continue to negotiate big money deals.
Luton Town are closing in on a new signing as they target a Derby County midfielder and Nottingham Forest could be set to bid for a Huddersfield Town defender.
Meanwhile, A former Sunderland striker has not ruled out a return to the Stadium of Light while Middlesborugh and Tottenham Hotspur are close to agreeing a deal for a £15m defender and a bid could be accepted as early as this weekend.
A Norwich City winger looks likely to be joining Birmingham City on loan and Reading have made contract offers to two players.
Elsewhere, Millwall have pulled out of the race to sign a Scotland international midfielder with their £1.5m bid falling short of the players valuation while a former Newcastle United star looks set to leave Watford for a move to his native France.
Finally, Danish side Randers are expecting one of their star players to leave with QPR have recently scouted the former Manchester United youth.
Here are the Championship transfer new stories making the headlines on Friday morning: