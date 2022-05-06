The final round of EFL Championship fixtures takes place tomorrow as the curtain comes down on the 2021/22 league season and clubs start preparing for the summer transfer window.

Luton Town will hope their season is far from over as they look to secure a spot in the play-offs and compete for promotion to the Premier League.

The Hatters face Reading at home and know a win will be enough to ensure a top six finish regardless of results elsewhere in the division.

Ahead of the match, Luton boss Nathan Jones said: “We have to play the strongest side available, it is the only game that matters now, that is what we have to do.

“We have to make sure we get the right result so that we’re not relying on people.

“It has been unfortunate because of the way we play, things like the Chelsea game which are all brilliant but a game too far for a couple.

“We lost Gabe after it, people had to play and go again, with us having Berry out, Clark has been out, Campbell was out early on in the season, then Pelly got injured, so we’ve really lacked that depth in certain areas.

“We were down five centre-halves and had to play full-backs all over, so we’ve really been hindered, but somehow they got results and we have to keep doing that.”

Away from the action on the pitch, many Championship clubs are already fully focused on the incomings and outgoings of the summer transfer window.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

