Friendlies announced for Hatters U18s

Luton Town U18s have announced their pre-season scheduled for the new season.

The Hatters youth team's will face a mixture of fellow U18 sides from professional clubs and senior non-league opposition, kicking off against Central Beds College at The Brache training ground on Saturday, July 6, which will be open to the public.

They then head to Southern League Division One Central side Kempston Rovers on Saturday, July 13 before welcoming Swindon Town U18s to The Brache for an 11.30am kick-off a week later.

Town also play Charlton, Southampton and Southern League Premier Central Division side Biggleswade Town for the Beds FA Premier Cup on Tuesday, July 30, before their EFL Youth Alliance season begins on August 3.

Full schedule

Saturday, July 6: Central Beds College (H), 11am, The Brache. Saturday, July 13: Kempston Rovers (A), 3pm, Hillgrounds. Saturday, July 20: Swindon Town (H), 11.30am, The Brache. Tuesday, July 23: Charlton Athletic (A), 11am, venue TBC. Saturday; July 12: Southampton (A), SFC Training Ground. Tuesday, July 30: Biggleswade Town (A), Langford Road - Beds FA Premier Cup.