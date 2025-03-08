Frustrated Bloomfield hits out at 'big decisions' going against Luton following Clarets loss

Kal Naismith is sent off against Burnley this afternoon - pic: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Town chief disappointed with the officials at Turf Moor

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield was left to rue Town coming on the wrong side of some ‘major decisions’ once more during this afternoon’s 4-0 defeat at title-chasing Burnley.

With the scores goalless, defender Kal Naismith was booked twice in the space of 19 minutes to see red, leaving the visitors having to play well over an hour with 10 men. Bloomfield felt the first yellow shown by referee Stephen Martin shouldn’t have been given, before also criticising the official for getting in the way of midfielder Zack Nelson just before the hosts added their second goal.

After the break, Town were breached once more, the ball clearly appearing to go out before Marcus Edwards picked out Josh Brownhill to sweep home, another call that Bloomfield went against Luton, while the Hatters’ boss was also aggrieved his side were denied a late penalty when Jeremy Sarmiento caught Christ Makosso with a high boot inside the area.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “These things are having a big impact on us at the moment. I don’t want to be talking about refereeing decisions, our supporters don’t want to listen to me talking about refereeing decisions, it’s not what I want to do, but the facts are there at the moment. There’s big decisions that are going against us.

"For the first 18 minutes I thought we were excellent, our shape was very, very good. We were disciplined, there were a few turnover moments where we were able to hit Burnley on the counter attack and we limited them to very little with 11 men, but with 10 men it was always going to be a tough afternoon for us. It was a penalty, the third goal the ball’s off the pitch, the second goal Zack has to dribble around the referee and then gets tackled and we have a penalty, Christ heads the ball and then gets kicked, not given.

"I think (for the Nelson incident), the rule is if the ball hits the referee it has to stop, but it’s a grey area. If he gets in the way but it doesn’t hit him you would expect him to stop the game, but he didn’t. I’ve watched (the third goal) back and it's out. He has to (see it). At 2-0 we’ve come out and you fancy trying to get one and you’re still in the game. At 3-0 it’s tough, especially coming so soon after half time. These are major decisions that affect results of football matches and they have to be seen, but they weren’t.”

Going into more detail on Naismith’s dismissal as well, the experienced defender needlessly sliding in when already cautioned, Bloomfield added: “After getting sent off he knows he doesn't (need to make the tackle). In my opinion, the first one's not a yellow. It's right in front of me, he gets the ball. I know his momentum takes him into the player, but Kal's disappointed, understandably so. He’s an experienced boy, he knows the game, he understands the game and he's extremely disappointed in there, but I'm not going to stand here and criticise him.”