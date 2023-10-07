Frustrated Edwards felt Luton were guilty of leaving points out there against Tottenham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A frustrated Luton boss Rob Edwards felt the Hatters were guilty of leaving points out on the pitch for the second game running after being beaten 1-0 by table-topping Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

Following a first half in which the visitors absolutely dominated, wasting a plethora of chances, Richarlison, Son Heung-min and James Maddison all off target, with Thomas Kaminski making wonderful saves from Dejan Kulusevksi and Richarlison.

Spurs then had Yves Bissouma sent off for as second booking for diving on the stroke of half time, but despite having 10 men for the entire second 45, the visitors took all three points when a short corner routine saw Maddison set up Micky van de Veen to find the net just eight minutes after the break.

Reece Burke clears the danger against Spurs - pic: Liam Smith

Prior to that, Elijah Adebayo put a wonderful chance wide from a matter of yards after being picked out by Chiedozie Obgene, sliding wide at the far post, as Edwards said: “We’re saying the same things aren’t we at the moment, which is frustrating and I feel like we’ve left points out there today.

“Look Tottenham started really well and really strongly, and we didn't come out of the traps for the first 10-12 minutes, but after that we really grew into the game.

“I was raging, I wasn't happy, it's not what we wanted to do.

"We changed how we played, we went with a back four, we took a centre back out and put another forward on the pitch as we felt it was the right way to go against them tactically.

“We started executing what we planned to do and we were doing it well, so in the end I was relatively pleased at half time, pleased that we were in the game.

“It’s 0-0, we’ve not had any really big chances, but apart from that disallowed goal at half time, that's okay.

“The dynamic changed because of the sending off, it was an opportunity for us then to try and be more aggressive.

"We felt the change that they did, we kind of predicted that we thought Hojbjerg would come on, because they would keep the way they were playing.

"They would just take one more number off the last line, so we changed our shape to go to a back three again, have three against their front two, and then we could go man for man everywhere else and then have width with Chieo and Alfie (Doughty).

"The first couple of minutes it worked really well, we had a huge opportunity, a massive chance, which in the end we didn’t take and we’ve been punished for.

"We switched off with a short corner as well, those two moments are big in the game and then we hugged and puffed and tried.

"We had a couple of other big moments that we didn’t take, and I’m saying the same things at the moment.

“They’re an elite team and just because they’re down to 10 men it doesn’t mean, right, just go on and win now Luton, it’s not that easy.

“That’s still hard for us as they’re very well organised, but I do feel like we left points out there.

“This week now, Tuesday (against Burnley) and today, we’ve left points out there, which for us, we can’t really do and we do need to learn quickly on that.”

On the winner, which saw Maddison turn Doughty in the box following a quick corner, Edwards continued: “He does it short, we talked about Tottenham being able to do things really, really quickly.

"They’re very bright once he gets turned and he’s one v one in the box, he can work a little bit of magic and he did it, but we can defend that moment better.”

Prior to the break, Luton did have the ball in the net themselves just before half time, but Tom Lockyer’s header was ruled out by VAR for a foul by Elijah Adebayo.

Edwards added: “I haven’t seen it, I’ve been told it was the correct decision, but not by my staff, so but my staff didn't come in raging and tell me it was incorrect.

