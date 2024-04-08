GALLERY: 25 of the best pictures as Luton Town beat AFC Bournemouth

Luton Town beat AFC Bournemouth 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday to reignite their hopes of staying in the top flight.
The Hatters had fallen behind early in the second half to Marcus Tavernier’s strike, before Jordan Clark levelled with 73 minutes gone, scoring his first ever Premier League goal. Rob Edwards' side then won it in the last second thanks to captain Carlton Morris and to see Liam Smith’s best action pictures from the afternoon, check out the gallery below.
Tahith Chong fired this effort over the bar as Luton looked for an opener. Photo: Liam Smith
Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski collides with the post after seeing Marcus Tavernier's free kick hammer against the frame of his goal. Photo: Liam Smith
Teden Mengi looks to burst forward at the weekend. Photo: Liam Smith
Alfie Doughty looks to create a crossing opportunity against Bournemouth. Photo: Liam Smith