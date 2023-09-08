News you can trust since 1891
GALLERY: Find out who has the most Fantasy Premier League points in Luton Town's squad

How are the Hatters players getting on this season
By Mike Simmonds
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:35 BST

After winning promotion to the top flight last term, it means Luton’s players are included in the Fantasy Premier League competition this season.

With the first month now finished and Town having featured in three matches, to find out who is top of the list at Kenilworth Road in terms of points won, see the gallery below.

Appearances: 3. Value: £5.5m.

1. Carlton Morris - 15pts

Appearances: 3. Value: £5.5m. Photo: Liam Smith

Appearances: 3. Value: £4.5m

2. Mads Andersen - 9pts

Appearances: 3. Value: £4.5m Photo: Liam Smith

Appearances: 3. Value: £4.5m

3. Thomas Kaminski - 6pts

Appearances: 3. Value: £4.5m Photo: Liam Smith

Appearances: 3. Value: 4.9m.

4. Elijah Adebayo - 6pts

Appearances: 3. Value: 4.9m. Photo: Liam Smith

