GALLERY: Luton manager Rob Edwards' year in charge at Kenilworth Road

Luton boss Rob Edwards celebrates his one-year anniversary as Hatters manager today.
The Town chief was appointed on November 17, 2022 after Nathan Jones departed, and has been in charge of 46 matches, with 18 wins, 14 draws and 14 defeats, including sensationally leading the club to the Premier League last term.
The Luton News has had a look at Edwards' year in the dug-out in this special gallery below.
1. Edwards takes over as Luton manager
The former Forest Green and Watford chief was appointed as Luton's manager on November 17, 2022. The ex-Wales international and former Aston Villa, Wolves, Blackpool defender replaced Nathan Jones who had left to join then Premier League side Southampton. Photo: David Horn
2. New coaching staff announced
After taking over at Luton, Edwards brought in ex-Bristol Rovers manager Paul Trollope plus his former Forest Green and Watford number two Richie Kyle as assistant managers. Photo: Luton Town FC
3. First game in charge
Edwards' first match in charge of the Hatters was a trip to Middlesbrough. Jordan Clark put Luton in front with an excellent first goal of the new manager's reign, before Chuba Akpom equalised. Amari'i Bell was then sent off in the second period after picking up his second booking, as Matt Crooks won it for Boro in the last minute. Photo: MIke Simmonds
4. First victory secured as Canaries are beaten
The Hatters had their first victory under Edwards on Boxing Day when beating Norwich City 2-1. Allan Campbell opened the scoring on the hour mark for the hosts, only to see Teemu Pukki level for the Canaries. Gabe Osho was then dismissed for a second booking, but Cauley Woodrow came off the bench to net a terrific last minute winner and spark wonderful scenes at Kenilworth Road. Photo: Liam Smith