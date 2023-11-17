GALLERY: Luton manager Rob Edwards' year in charge at Kenilworth Road

3 . First game in charge

Edwards' first match in charge of the Hatters was a trip to Middlesbrough. Jordan Clark put Luton in front with an excellent first goal of the new manager's reign, before Chuba Akpom equalised. Amari'i Bell was then sent off in the second period after picking up his second booking, as Matt Crooks won it for Boro in the last minute. Photo: MIke Simmonds