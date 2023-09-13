News you can trust since 1891
Mads Andersen celebrates scoring for the Hatters against West Ham - pic: Liam SmithMads Andersen celebrates scoring for the Hatters against West Ham - pic: Liam Smith
Mads Andersen celebrates scoring for the Hatters against West Ham - pic: Liam Smith

GALLERY: Luton Town's top 25 goalscorers in the top flight

Find out who is the most prolific Hatter
By Mike Simmonds
Published 13th Sep 2023, 13:43 BST

Duo Carlton Morris and Mads Andersen have both found the net for the Hatters in the Premier League this term, scoring against Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United.

Luton are now in their 17th campaign in the top flight and to find out just who are the top scorers at the highest level of English football for the Hatters, check out the gallery below.

Appearances: 169. Goals 102.

1. Gordon Turner

Appearances: 169. Goals 102. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Appearances: 243. Goals 70.

2. Brian Stein

Appearances: 243. Goals 70. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Appearances: 164. Goals 69.

3. Mick Harford

Appearances: 164. Goals 69. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Appearances: 127. Goals 44.

4. Allan Brown

Appearances: 127. Goals 44. Photo: Hatters Heritage

