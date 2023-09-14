News you can trust since 1891
Luton Town have announced their Premier League squad for the 2023-24 season - pic: David Rogers/Getty ImagesLuton Town have announced their Premier League squad for the 2023-24 season - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images
Luton Town have announced their Premier League squad for the 2023-24 season - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

GALLERY: Who has the most top flight experience in Luton Town's Premier League squad

Town name 24 players as squad lists are confirmed
By Mike Simmonds
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:34 BST

Town named their Premier League squad for the first half of the season this morning, with 24 players registered for top flight action with the Hatters.

The Luton News has taken a look at which members selected by manager Rob Edwards have the most experience of featuring in the highest tier of English football and to find out who has, check out the gallery below.

Appearances: 234. Everton: 150. Chelsea: 58. Aston Villa: 24. Luton: 2.

1. Ross Barkley

Appearances: 234. Everton: 150. Chelsea: 58. Aston Villa: 24. Luton: 2. Photo: Liam Smith

Appearances: 222. Newcastle United: 157. Norwich City: 65.

2. Tim Krul

Appearances: 222. Newcastle United: 157. Norwich City: 65. Photo: Liam Smith

Appearances: 61. Aston Villa: 58. Luton Town: 3.

3. Marvelous Nakamba

Appearances: 61. Aston Villa: 58. Luton Town: 3. Photo: Liam Smith

Appearances: 34. Arsenal: 25. Crystal Palace: 9.

4. Albert Sambi Lokonga

Appearances: 34. Arsenal: 25. Crystal Palace: 9. Photo: Andy Rowland

