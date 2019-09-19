Galloway a concern for Luton chief ahead of Tigers clash

Full back Brendan Galloway is a concern for Luton boss Graeme Jones ahead of this weekend’s home clash against Hull City.

The former Everton full back had his longest league run-out for Town on Saturday since signing in the summer, playing the final half an hour in the 3-2 defeat at QPR.

He impressed on the left hand side of Hatters' back four, with some dangerous forays forward, before starting Tuesday afternoon’s 1-0 development squad win over Brentford B.

When asked if Galloway might be in contention to face the Tigers at Kenilworth Road, Jones said: “He felt his patella tendon and had to come off five minutes before half-time (in midweek) so we are assessing to see how he is.

“I was pleased with him at QPR, he had a real impact on the game so I have to see where he is tomorrow.”

Fellow defender Martin Cranie is another who is edging closer to a return after missing the last four games, while Jones also had an update on striker Danny Hylton as well.

He added: “Martin is pain-free, which is a great position to be in.

"He was out on the pitch today working really really hard, so he’s getting closer.

"Danny is not out on the pitch yet, so he’s some weeks away, but I’m really pleased with where Martin is."