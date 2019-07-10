Galloway believes Luton boss will get the best out him once more

Town full back Brendan Galloway is confident that manager Graeme Jones will get the best out of him once more after agreeing to move to Kenilworth Road last week.

The 23-year-old left Everton to put pen to paper with the Hatters, as he will link up again with Jones, who was number two to Roberto Martinez at Goodison Park when Galloway made his Premier debut.

He went on to play 19 times for the Toffees under the duo and that was a huge factor in heading south as speaking to the Luton News, he said: “It was massive for me.

“I really enjoyed my time with the manager at Everton, and when he came here, it was really exciting, because I know him.

“I know the type of football that he wants to play, I know what he’s like with the lads, I know how demanding he can be as well.

“He’s a big character and he won’t settle for anything apart from the best and with a man like that in charge of the football club, it will get the best out of us.”

On just how Jones will go about doing that, Galloway continued: “On the training ground, off the training ground, in and around the place, he’s always talking, always trying to improve you as a player, but as a person as well.

“He makes you appreciate the game and makes you appreciate the club that you’re playing for.

“So I think he was fantastic on the pitch, a really great coach, but also as a mentor as well.

“If you had any questions, go and ask him and he’ll give you his opinion and try and tell you what’s best for you which is always a sign of a good manager.”

Galloway always felt that Jones would become a number one in his own right just from seeing the work he put in at the Toffees, saying: “Definitely, when he was at Everton, he was a big part of the success there, and he was a massive character.

“Again he had that, he was very demanding of the lads, so that shows his managerial qualities. I always thought that he would become a manager.”