Galloway out of hospital after suffering serious injury during Bees hammering

Town defender Brendan Galloway has been released from hospital after suffering a serious knee injury during the Hatters' 7-0 capitulation at Brentford on Saturday.

The 23-year-old full back, who was making just his third Championship appearance of the season, came on in the second half with the visitors trailing 5-0.

He completed just over 15 minutes before requiring extensive treatment after making a tackle and was eventually stretchered off with what Luton boss Graeme Jones confirmed afterwards was a ruptured patella.

Tweeting this afternoon, the club said: "As with all our players who suffer serious injury, @brendan_gallo37 was looked after expertly by physios Simon Parsell, Chris Phillips and Doc Paul Deeley.

"We’d also like to thank Brentford and all the medical staff who dealt with him for their help yesterday afternoon.

"After a night in hospital, we can report that Brendan Galloway is back home with his family and in good spirits ahead of seeing the surgeon on Wednesday ahead of the operation to repair his injured knee.

"We’re all with you in your recovery, Brendan."

Galloway has had an injury-hit time with the Hatters since arriving on a free transfer, restricted to just five outings in all competitions, and speaking after yesterday's defeat, boss Graeme Jones said: "He’s had patella tendinitis for a while, he’s been fine.

"Whatever happened today, it’s ruptured his patella, so that is serious, serious injury.

"We lost Izzy (Brown) to a hamstring and it doesn’t really get much work."

Meanwhile, captain Sonny Bradley added: "Brendan's is a bad one and we want to send our best to him as he's had some terrible luck has Brendan over the past few years.

"To get an injury just tops off our day, it's a shocker."