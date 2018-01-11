Gambin a doubt for Luton but Cuthbert is making progress

Hatters midfielder Luke Gambin is a doubt for this weekend’s trip to Chesterfield after picking up an injury against Peterborough United on Tuesday night.

The former Barnet winger had to go off midway through the first half when he was the victim of a heavy challenge and when asked if he would make the squad on Saturday, boss Nathan Jones said: “We’ll just have to monitor that.

“It was a kick, so a bit of a bruise and a painful one. It’s just weight bearing, hopefully no structural damage, which we don’t think it is.

“It’s just about seeing if he can actually plant a foot and go, but we won’t rush him, we’re strong in that area, so we’ll give him every opportunity to recover.

“He tried to go through it, but he couldn’t, so there was no point risking him.

“We might as well get him out, get it iced and get him recovered.”

On Gambin being unable to make the most of his chance to impress in the Checkatrade Trophy clash, with the 24-year-old not starting a league game since September 30, losing his place after another trip away with Malta, Jones said: “That’s the frustration for him, not being able to complete the game, but that’s part and parcel of football and he’s a big part of what we do.

“Regardless of limited opportunities in recent weeks, he’s a big part of what we want to do here, because we bought him and we see him being here for the long term.

“It’s just frustrating for him, but a lot of them would be frustrated, people like Lawson (D’Ath), Pelly (Mpanzu), Cookie (Jordan Cook), a lot will have been frustrated in recent weeks.

“Even the likes of Akin (Famewo), Jack Senior, who are itching to play and they did themselves absolutely no harm as we went against a top eight League One side, with their strongest side available out and I think we were excellent, I really do.”

There was slightly better news for club captain Scott Cuthbert though, who is now back in the gym as he steps up his rehabilitation from a groin injury suffered in late November, with Jones adding: “He’s making good progress.

“It’s been a difficult one for him because he was in such fine form and the team were in such fine form.

“Then he does that, it sets him back, but it was good news when we saw the specialist last time that it won’t be as long.

“He’s chomping at the bit, it’s just we’ve got to make sure he comes back safely and healthy.”