Gambin heads to Red Devils on loan

Hatters midfielder Luke Gambin joined League Two club Crawley Town on loan until the end of the season yesterday.

The 25-year-old Maltese international has made 38 appearances for Luton, scoring three times, since signing from Barnet for an undisclosed fee in January 2017, although only 12 of them have been league starts.

Gambin's only outing this term came in the 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to West Bromwich Albion, and will be available for the Red Devils' trip to Lincoln City this afternoon, while he can play in the FA Cup, but not the Checkatrade Trophy.

Crawley director of football Selim Gaygusuz said: "Luke is a player we have been watching for some time and I am really happy to have been able to get this one over the line.

"He is a quality player with international experience, and is a fantastic addition to the team."