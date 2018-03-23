Gambin starts as Malta lose in stoppage time

Hatters midfielder Luke Gambin won his 14th cap for Malta as they suffered an injury time 1-0 defeat to Luxembourg at the National Stadium last night.

The 25-year-old started the game against the side who are 83rd in the FIFA world rankings, some 102 places above their hosts.

It was the visitors who threatened first, Gerson Rodrigues heading Laurent Jans’ cross over, before Gambin almost set up the opener for Malta, his cross finding captain Andre Schembri whose effort was cleared off the line.

After the break, Jans went closest for Luxembourg, firing a 25-yarder that Andrew Hogg saved well, with Paul Fenech unable to turn in Jean-Paul Farrugia’s cross for Malta.

Gambin was then replaced by Michael Mifsud on 77 minutes, as Vincent Thil shot over for the hosts, but they suffered defeat in stoppage time, Kevin Malget tapping home from close range after a corner.

Malta now travel to Finland for another friendly on Monday, meaning Gambin will miss Town's League Two clash against his former side Barnet tomorrow.

Malta: Andrew Hogg, Cain Attard, Jean Borg, Steve Borg, Zach Muscat, Andrei Agius, Rowen Muscat (Joseph Zerafa 64), Paul Fenech (Myles Beerman 85), Luke Gambin (Michael Mifsud 77), Steve Pisani, Andre Schembri (Jean Paul Farrugia 72).

Luxembourg: Ralph Schon, Dirk Carlson (Mathias Janisch 77), Chris Philipps, Enes Mahmutovic (Kevin Malget 46), Lars Gerson, Christopher Martins (Aldin Sknderovic 88), Leonardo Barreiro (Daniel Sinani 77), Laurent Jans, Vincent Thill, Gerson Rodrigues (Daniel Da Mota 64), David Turpel (Maurice Deville 64).