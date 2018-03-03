GAME ON: Luton’s trip to Cambridge passes pitch inspection

Luton Town’s trip to Cambridge United this afternoon will go ahead after it passed a pitch inspection this morning.

The match had been in huge doubt after the ‘Beast from the East’ battered England this weekend, but replacement referee John Brooks has deemed the pitch at the Abbey Stadium as playable after sterling efforts from the U’s groundstaff.

A statement on the U’s official website said: “Cambridge United can confirm that today’s Sky Bet League Two fixture with Luton Town (k.o. 3:00pm) will go ahead as planned having successfully passed this morning’s pitch inspection at the Abbey Stadium.

“John Brooks has replaced Brett Huxtable as today’s match referee, and this morning deemed the pitch at the Abbey Stadium as playable for this afternoon’s encounter with the Hatters.

“Meanwhile, the ground has also been passed as safe for supporters to attend the fixture also. Thank you to the volunteers from CFU in supporting the outstanding efforts across the stadium, led by Ian Darler and Mick Brown, to ensure the game will go ahead.”