Giles leaves Luton after Hull trigger option to buy Town's record signing for an undisclosed fee
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton wing-back Ryan Giles has joined fellow Championship side Hull City for an undisclosed fee after the Tigers triggered an option to buy the left-sided player for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old had become Town’s club record signing when he moved to Kenilworth Road from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2023, the Hatters shelling out a fee believed to be around £5m, following his superb season with second tier side Middlesbrough. However, despite starting the club’s first four Premier League matches, he then lost his place to Alfie Doughty and only played 250 minutes of league football after the beginning of September, making 14 appearances in total, his last when coming on at half time in the 2-1 FA Cup win at Bolton Wanderers.
Giles was then loaned to Hull in January, as he went on to play 17 times for the Tigers in the second half of the campaign, gaining one assist too. Although he initially joined under Liam Rosenior, the former City player was sacked by owner Acun Ilicali despite leading his side to an impressive seventh in the table, Hull then appointing ex-VfB Stuttgart and Hamburger SV head coach Tim Walter in his place.
The change in the dug-out hasn’t altered Hull’s decision to bring in Giles permanently though, as Luton, who have agreed to let Dion Pereira and Jack Walton leave on loan so far during the transfer window, the pair joining Dagenham & Redbridge and Dundee United respectively, said in a statement on their official website: “We thank Ryan for his contribution to our first Premier League season and wish him all the best for the future!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.