Giles ready to start a 'new chapter' as he leaves Molineux for Kenilworth Road

New Luton signing Ryan Giles is determined to start a ‘new chapter’ in his career after agreeing to end his long association with Wolverhampton Wanderers and join the Hatters today.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Molineux in 2018, having spent a decade in the youth ranks, but only featured once for the first team during his five years as a pro, that back in January 2019, an FA Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has had a number of loans since then, heading to AFC Telford United in 2018 when Luton boss Rob Edwards was in charge, while he then went to Shrewsbury Town at the start of 2019-20, playing 19 times in League One.

Giles’ next destination was Coventry City, as he featured in 21 matches, then ending the 2020-21 campaign with Rotherham United, with a further 23 games and two goals.

He went to Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers the following season, with 21 appearances in Wales and then 11 at Ewood Park, before spending last term at Middlesbrough.

It was there he really exploded into life, with 48 outings in all competitions, registering 11 assists in the Championship as Boro reached the play-offs, beaten by Coventry in the semi-finals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Giles has now agreed to make Luton his permanent home though and speaking to the Hatters' official website, he said: “I’ve reached the point that at my age that I’ve had a lot of loans and I feel those experiences have made me the player and the person I am today.

New Luton signing Ryan Giles with Town boss Rob Edwards - pic: Luton Town FC

"Now this is a different direction, a new beginning, a new chapter.

“I’m grateful to Rob for giving me my first taste of men’s football and now with the chance to work with him again, especially in the Premier League, it is a fantastic opportunity.

“I thrive off creating chances and I can’t wait to get to know my teammates and get the fans off their seats.