Giles targets further success after reuniting with Hatters boss for a third time

​​New Town signing Ryan Giles is hoping to enjoy yet another successful spell with manager Rob Edwards after signing for the Luton boss for the third time in his career.

It was Edwards who gave Giles his first taste of senior football when in charge of AFC Telford United during the 2017-18 season, bringing the wingback, then aged just 18, to the Bucks, as they managed to avoid relegation from National League North thanks to two goals and seven assists in nine matches from the new boy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When he returned to Molineux in 2018, Edwards had taken over the Wolves U23s, as with Giles in the team, he won promotion to Premier League 2 Division 1.

Summer signing Ryan Giles with Luton boss Rob Edwards - pic: David Horn / Luton Town FC

It meant that once Town made their interest known in bringing Giles to Kenilworth Road this summer, the now 23-year-old was only too eager to make it happen.

He said: "I’ve been with Rob on two different occasions.

"I was 17, 18 at the time, I went to Telford United, only had the last 10 games, it was a youth loan at the time and he took me in, my first little taste of men's football at such a young age.

"We hit it off, it went really well, we managed to stay in the division as Telford were going through a bit of trouble at the time, but I came in and Rob really helped me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The following season, he was the U23 manager at Wolves, and we won the PL Two, which was the league we were in at the time, so I've had really, really good times with Rob.

"I appreciate him for giving me the opportunity for starters and hopefully it's third time lucky for sure.”

Although he turned pro at Molineux soon afterwards, Edwards only featured once for his parent club, that coming in an FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury.

Giles spent last term on loan with Middlesbrough, the seventh team he had joined in four years, playing a career high 47 games in the season, with 11 assists, the highest in the division.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was on the back of that, plus a chance to play in the Premier League, that saw him decide to put down some roots in Bedfordshire.

He continued: “I've had a lot of loans, had a lot of experience, played a lot of men’s football now, especially in the Championship the last couple of years.

"It’s been a mixture for sure, I’ve had ups, I’ve had downs, I think that’s made me the person I am today.

"I don’t regret any single loan I’ve done, I’ve had the experience, played with different team-mates, different managers, different styles of player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Every manager has their own way really, their own vision and I’ve always had to adapt to it.

"I’d like to think I’ve done that reasonably well and all those experiences have made me the player I am and the person I am today

"I’m very proud of that and now it’s a different direction for me, a new beginning, one I’m really, really excited about and one I really want to hit the ground running with. It was at a point really, I was 23, I’m not getting any younger.

"I know I’m still at a young age in the game, but more of being able to settle with a club and really, really kick on, get the chance to make this a home now.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

On choosing the Hatters to finally realise his top flight dream, he added: “I’m really looking forward to it, one I can really succeed with, with Luton Town.

“The opportunity for them as a club and the opportunity was here for me to make the step up, which I want to do.

"I've always wanted to do it from a young age, so I've got the opportunity to do it now and I’m really, really excited.

"The Premier League is the biggest league in the world and the best league in the world, the best players are in it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I used to love Thierry Henry as a player, Gareth Bale, Ronaldo, the list goes on.

"You look at players like that and think I’d love to be like that, so it’s great.

"I always knew I wanted to be a professional footballer and to be able to live my dream now is phenomenal.

"I don’t take it for granted for sure, it’s just a case of keep learning, keep getting better and better and keep trying to get to the very top.”