​Giles urges his new Luton team-mates to use Seagulls loss as a learning curve

​New Town signing Ryan Giles believes he and his Luton team-mates can use Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion as a major part of their education to life in the Premier League this season.

The Hatters were trailing just 2-1 with 10 minutes left at the Amex Stadium, only to end up conceding twice in the closing stages and eventually end up being soundly beaten by the Seagulls.

However, the fact they were still in the game at that point is something that Giles wants the visitors to use going forward, saying: “We're disappointed with the result, but as cliche as it probably sounds, I think we can take positives.

Ryan Giles sends over a cross against Brighton on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

"It's just a learning curve, probably the last 10-15 minutes when you come up against the best teams like this they will punish you.

“They want more and more and more and that’s a learning curve for us, but I think we were well in the game and I think the lads can take positives from that for sure.

"It was about coming out second half at 1-0 and try and equalise really, keep pushing.

"They're an extremely good side and it was a really good learning curve for us to know that we’ve got to really tighten up.

“Mistakes will happen this year and the best teams will punish us so it’s a case of sticking together as new members of the group, we're learning every day, this is our first game so we can take a lot of positives from it.

"We’ve got to keep learning, keep progressing and hopefully have a successful season.”

With it being Giles' first outing for the Hatters, and his first in the Premier League, having never featured in the top flight for parent club Wolves during his lengthy stint at Molineux, he still managed an impressive first showing.

Responsible for 14 of Town’s 22 crosses on the day, the wingback managed five accurate ones as he picked out Morris for a header that was well saved by Jason Steele just seconds after the visitors had fallen 1-0 behind.

On how he is settling into his new surroundings, Giles said: “Great, the club have been brilliant with me, the staff, the lads, the manager, they’ve really tried to make me feel welcome from the get go and that’s all I can ask for really.

"I know what I’m coming into this season as an individual, it’s the best league in the world against the best players, so you have to step up and I think that’s something I have to adapt to.

"It was a great learning curve for myself as well as the team, so it’s just about going game by game.

"Listen we're not going to get everything right, that’s part of us at the moment, we're a new group, we’re getting to know each other as players, as a team so we'll get there for sure.”

Asked just what he thought Town will now need to improve on to try and stave off any more heavy losses this term, Giles added: “The last 10 minutes when we conceded two sloppy goals, we need to tighten up and the things that we're doing well and we feel it and we smell it, we’ve got to keep doing it.

"You could see we've had a lot of chances on the counter attack, we looked a threat and we have to replicate that and keep doing it.