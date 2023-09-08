Gillingham screamer sees Town wingback Doughty wins Carabao Cup Goal of the Round award

Watch more videos on Shots!

Luton wingback Alfie Doughty has won the Carabao Cup Goal of the Round for his terrific effort against Gillingham last month.

With 28 minutes on the clock and Town already 1-0 to the good in their second round contest at Kenilworth Road thanks to Jacob Brown's first ever Town strike, the Hatters won a free kick some 30 yards from goal.

Doughty touched the ball to team-mate Luke Berry who controlled it, with the former Stoke player then arrowing a superb first time shot that flew past Gills keeper Glenn Morris and nestled into the top corner.

Luton went on to win the tie 3-2 and set up a third round clash with Exeter City, as speaking about the goal, Doughty told the club’s official Twitter page: “That's nice that, I don’t know which one that I prefer, that or the QPR goal?”It’s a good goal, it was enjoyable.

"It’s a shame I’ve got to get goal of the season two years on the bounce!”

Team-mate Cauley Woodrow also added afterwards: “Alf’s done that, a little touch to someone and shot before.

"It’s something we’ve seen and to be honest when he stepped up I was thinking ‘Alfie, it’s a bit far out, I’m not sure you're going to score.’