Gillingham manager Gareth Ainsworth is hoping that former striker Joe Gbode can ‘rip League One up’ to benefit both himself and his old club after his deadline day switch to the Hatters last week.

The 20-year-old, who came through the ranks at Priestfield, had been linked with a move to Kenilworth Road during the latter stages of the summer transfer window, as the move finally became official on Monday evening, revealed as one of four new additions made by Luton. Although his goal record is nothing to write home about just yet, scoring four times in 58 outings, Ainsworth is confident that by moving up a division to join the third tier Hatters, he will show the kind of promise that saw him make his debut aged just 16 in an FA Cup tie against Cheltenham in November 2021, going on to become something of a crowd favourite during his time in Kent.

With the Gills believed to have having a number of add-ons and performance related bonuses factored into the deal, then speaking to Kent Online, Ainsworth is hopeful that the striker goes on to reach the levels he believes he is capable of, saying: “We thought this opportunity was good for Joe, and Joe thought the opportunity was good as well, so together we made that decision. I know Matt Bloomfield really well and know he manages very much like me, with the same sort of identity as a person.

"I think that Joe will learn a lot from Matt. He'll learn a lot from that environment, so I'm really hoping he kicks on. We have a vested interest, obviously, and we love what he did here. He's got my blessing to go and rip League One up, and hopefully he does. It’s fantastic for Joe, really great to move up a division, to go to a big club like Luton. It's a real nice story and everyone's played their little part. We're proud that Joe's moved on and that he's one of our own.

Having played under Ainsworth for a number of years during their time at Wycombe Wanderers, then Bloomfield was eager to get the lowdown on just how high his former manager thought Town’s new addition could go. Although the Hatters already possess Nahki Wells, Jerry Yates and Lasse Nordas in their striking ranks, with fellow new addition Ali Al-Hamadi back soon from a calf injury, then despite not wanting to rush him, the Town chief believes Gbode has all the attributes required to be a success, adding: “Physically, he is a specimen.

"I had long chats with both Gaz and Dobbo (Richard Dobson, assistant) about him and they believe that he can have a high ceiling. It was an opportunity to bring him to our club, add him to our group of forwards and see how soon he can contribute, but he’s part of the first team group and if we can get him up to speed and he can contribute sooner rather than later then great. He’s a big boy, he’s a handful, he’s got lots of technical ability as well and we believe in developing and coaching. We want to work with him and we’re really pleased to get him as well.”