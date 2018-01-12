Glowing praise for the hordes of Hatters fans at Newcastle

Luton’s players were quick to thank the club’s magnificent travelling fans for the support received at Newcastle United on Saturday.

Over 7,000 fans made the trip to St James’ Park, creating a superb atmosphere throughout the 90 minutes and beyond as Town repaid them with a fine second half display in their 3-1 defeat.

Captain for the day Johnny Mullins said: “It was unbelievable, you come out before the game and look and think, ‘right, we’ve got all of that.’

“All of a sudden you come out for the warm up, it’s filling up and to come out there at the start was unbelievable.

“They’ve travelled, sung the whole game, you can hear them and it’s unbelievable support, we really appreciate it.

“We’d have loved to get them a few more goals to celebrate, but we all know where we want to be at the end of the season and we’re back now to reality at Chesterfield.

Andrew Shinnie thanks Town's travelling army

“I’m sure they’ll travel really well again and just thanks to them for coming up and making such a great noise and making it such a great occasion.

“We appreciate that, we put in a real big shift all over the game and to see them all there clapping was brilliant.

“Take the result out of it as it’s never nice losing, it was a great experience.”

Goalscorer Danny Hylton continued: “It was an electric atmosphere, amazing, the stadium is amazing, it takes your breath away.

They’ve travelled, sung the whole game, you can hear them and it’s unbelievable support, we really appreciate it. Johnny Mullins

“The Luton fans, fair play to every single one of them, they were amazing.

“They sung their hearts out and made a big difference, got behind the lads and just added to that electric atmosphere.

“It was a great game and one that I won’t forget.”