Goal-shy Luton still searching for a first win after Preston defeat

Town defender Amari'i Bell heads clear against Preston

Luton's struggles in front of goal this season continued with a 1-0 defeat against Preston North End at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The hosts, who couldn't break down Birmingham a fortnight ago, suffered from the same issues once more when the Lilywhites were in town, as bar one header from Carlton Morris, visiting stopper Freddie Woodman was barely tested throughout the 90 minutes.

With boss Nathan Jones moving to bolster his attacking ranks considerably in the summer, those new arrivals have yet to really hit the ground running, while talisman Elijah Adebayo's search for a first goal of the campaign goes on.

The Luton chief made two changes to his side from the team that drew 1-1 at Burnley the previous weekend, with Reece Burke and Morris coming in for Gabe Osho and Harry Cornick.

Osho dropped to the bench where he was joined by Elliot Thorpe and Louie Watson, rewarded for their performances in the 3-2 defeat to Newport County on Tuesday night.

Neither side could get any real rhythm in what was a stop-start beginning to the game played in sweltering conditions, Luke Freeman scuffing disappointingly wide after being teed up on the edge of the area.

The midfielder was involved in the next chance on 11 minutes, swinging in a free kick for Morris to meet, his downward header too close to keeper Woodman.

From barely threatening, Preston then took the lead in absolutely stunning style, as Robbie Brady's deep cross from the left was met on the volley by a flying Brad Potts at the back post, his effort thudding into the roof of the net, in what was a quite magnificent finish.

With temperatures soaring, the Hatters struggled to ever get a head of steam up, the closest they came when Jordan Clark's volley deflected off a defender and appeared to clip the outside of the outside of the point of post and bar on its way behind.

As Town continued to be wasteful in possession, James Bree lost the ball just before half time allowing Brady a sight of goal, his low shot requiring a full length stop from Horvath at his near post.

With Town needing a big second half to try and wrest the initiative back from their opponents, who were looking more and more comforable, they did start to quicken the pace, although Preston's Jordan Storey had the first attempt, shooting over from 20 yards.

Adebayo felt he had calls for a penalty when barged over inside the area, but nothing given, while the increasingly poor referee Dean Whitestone, who waved away a number of incidents away when Town players went to ground, only to then penalise Allan Campbell for exactly the same offence, just outside Town's area.

Fortunately for Luton, Brady's free kick was weak and straight at Horvath, as Jones acted to give Thorpe his league debut in place of Dan Potts, Cauley Woodrow replacing Freeman.

Whitestone continued to frustrate the home supporters and dug-out, as Town still struggled to create anything remotely clear-cut, Clark doing well to fashion a cross that Morris glanced wide.

As he had on Tuesday, Thorpe showed what he can provide, with an excellent cross from the right which saw Adebayo go up with a defender, the ball dropping to Campbell who volleyed wide.

Bree's goalbound free kick was headed away by a retreating Ben Whiteman, as the Hatters did begin to at least look capable of going through the gears in the final 10 minutes.

With eight to go, Town created their best chance of the entire game, Bree's lofted ball through the centre met on the volley by Woodrow, who got just too much on his attempt, the ball going inches over.

Troy Parrott's effort was straight at Horvath, but with Preston picking up bookings galore for their ultimately successful efforts to run the clock down, Adebayo in particularly on the receiving end of a number of tactical fouls, the forward managed to find some space by spinning well, only to shoot over.

On-loan Spurs attacker Parrott almost put the result beyond doubt, but once again, fired too close to Horvath, who even though he was sent up for a stoppage time corner, the visitors easily hung on for a first win in Bedfordshire since November 1999.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, James Bree, Amari'i Bell, Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley (C), Dan Potts (Elliot Thorpe 61), Allan Campbell (Cameron Jerome 90), Jordan Clark, Luke Freeman (Cauley Woodrow 61), Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo.

Subs not used: Matt Macey, Tom Lockyer, Louie Watson, Gabe Osho.

Lilywhites: Freddie Woodman, Ben Whiteman, Liam Lindsay, Alan Brown (Ben Woodburn 79), Robbie Brady (Daniel Johnson 79), Ali McCann (Emil Riis 69), Jordan Storey, Troy Parrott (Patrick Bauer 90), Andrew Hughes, Ryan Ledson, Brad Potts.

Subs not used: Greg Cunningham, David Cornell, Jacob Slater.

Referee: Dean Whitestone.

Booked: Whiteman 40, Woodman 77, Hughes 80, Storey 85, Johnson 86, Ledson 90.