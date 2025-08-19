Goal threat worries could lead to Hatters boss tinkering with Town's formation

Luton struggle to create opportunities once more during Bantams loss

Town boss Matt Bloomfield has revealed he will remain open minded about making changes to his formation after admitting that Luton’s lack of threat in the final third is becoming a worry.

The Hatters fell to a first league defeat of the season on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by a Bradford City side who were plying their trade in League Two last term. A tight start at Valley Parade saw Luton fail to have a single shot on target in the first half, the third league match in a row that has happened, as trailing 2-0 in the early stages of the second period, it wasn’t until the 74th minute when Kal Naismith’s free kick was easily parried away by Sam Walker that they were able to test the home stopper.

From then on, Town did finally improve as an attacking force, Gideon Kodua halving the deficit with a towering header from Cohen Bramall’s cross, before Lasse Nordas’s shot from 20 yards was shovelled away unconvincingly by the former Colchester keeper. However, although Luton have now had 23 shots in their first three games, only seven have been on target, and asked if he was worried by the meagre amount of chances being created, new signing Jerry Yates in particular starved of service once more, Bloomfield said: “Yes, obviously we want to be creating more chances than we are, that goes without saying.

"We’re trying to find the best formation that suits the squad that we have and I thought we looked more potent when we had two upfront. Obviously we’ve got a lot of midfield players, a lot of central players, so it’s trying to get as many of our good players on the pitch and trying to find a formation that works for them, but we have to keep open minded on that as we certainly want more goal threat than we’re doing right now.”

Town once again went with three centre halves and two wingbacks for the contest, although they were forced to make a change in their back-line, Mark McGuinness getting his first league start this term having missed a large part of pre-season due to a virus in place of the suspended Christ Makosso. Nigel Lonwijk was also brought in to surprisingly play as left wingback, having impressed on the right against Peterborough United, Milli Alli on the right, but both were swapped by half time, Alli midway though the first period having been booked for Kodua, Lonwijk off at the break with Bramall coming on.

On whether is now looking at tinkering with his system when Town host Wigan Athletic this evening and Cardiff City at the weekend in a bid to make them more of a threat at the top end of the pitch, Bloomfield continued: “Absolutely, I think we’re dealing with a lot in terms of the window, when players are leaving, when they’re coming in, We’re trying to build up fitness of the ones that we haven’t had from the beginning, so we’re trying to put a lot together right now and we’ll continue to work hard on that.”

With Bramall and Kodua on the pitch in the second half, plus Luton switching to two upfront, Nordas chosen ahead of Cauley Woodrow on to partner Yates, Luton did finally look more potent late on. It led to both wingbacks combining for the goal, Bramall’s cross headed in by a towering Kodua, as Bloomfield felt it was an example of how they are looking to play, adding: “We spoke about it during the week, we want our wingbacks to play high, we want them to be attacking outlets for us.

"It was some more valuable minutes for Cohen, we’re trying to build up him to fitness and I think he gives us good balance when we’re able to get him on the pitch, but he’s still only in his second week of pre-season so we’re still trying to build him up as quickly as possible, and hopefully he’ll be better for that We know that Gids is a boy we think a lot of. We know that he can contribute for us, but again, he missed the first two weeks of our pre-season as West Ham got back late.

"He hadn’t played any games by the time we got him, so we’re trying to build him up. He was suffering with cramp again at the end, so we’re trying to do the best we can to build the players up safely as we don’t want to break them, but Gids is someone we think highly of and we really think he can contribute for us. I thought he carried a real threat for us, he’s got a great resilience and steel about him, he’s someone who can help us in the final third for sure.”