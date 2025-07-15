Goals continue to flow for Luton as Town hit four past U's in friendly

Luton Town 4 Colchester United 1

Luton ran out 4-1 overall winners against Colchester United in a behind-closed-doors friendly match at The Brache this afternoon.

Both sides fielded different line-ups during the two 60-minute matches, Town winning the first contest 2-0, as they also triumphed in the second, 2-1. Boss Matt Bloomfield once again went with a mixture of youth and experience in his two XIs, summer signings George Saville, Kal Naismith and Jake Richards all featuring in the opening match, Jayden Luker and Joe Johnson also playing, with James Shea in goal.

In windy conditions, it wasn’t until just before the half hour mark that either side threatened, Joe Johnson seeing his shot saved by the U’s keeper. After a goalless first 30 minutes, Saville was off target seven minutes into the second period, Liam Walsh’s piledriver then blocked by the visiting defence. Town did break the deadlock on 40 minutes though, Richards jinking his way into a shooting position and finding the net via a deflection.

Milli Alli was on target for the Hatters against Colchester this afternoon - pic: Andy Rowland / PRiME Media Images

Luton then began to dominate, Lasse Nordås acrobatically volleying wide, as Cauley Woodrow, Naismith and Mads Andersen all had opportunities to extend the lead. They eventually did so in the closing stages, Nordås guiding home Walsh’s right-wing corner, as they almost had a third only for Naismith to see his thumping header hit the bar.

Fielding a changed XI for the second match, Luton brought Jack Walton in between the posts as recent additions Nahki Wells and Nigel Lonwijk both featured, as did Alfie Doughty and youngsters Christian Chigozie and Vladimir Paternoster. Town quickly fell behind when United won a penalty which was converted, but Matt Bloomfield’s side restored parity almost instantly, Zack Nelson driving into the box and finding Wells for a first-time finish.

Wells then clipped a shot against the crossbar after more good work by Nelson but 10 minutes later it was 2-1 when Milli Alli’s drive from the edge of the box beat the U’s keeper. Alli was denied his second by a decent save, as Town pushed for more goals, Doughty’s free kick parried away, with Wells and Alli both also going close late on. Hatters are back in action this weekend when they visit League Two side Gillingham.

Luton XI first game: James Shea, Christ Makosso, Mads Andersen, Kal Naismith, Joe Johnson, Jayden Luker, George Saville, Liam Walsh, Jake Richards, Cauley Woodrow, Lasse Nordås. Luton XI second game: Jack Walton, Christian Chigozie, Vladimir Paternoster, Nigel Lonwijk (Taylan Harris), Reuell Walters, Alfie Doughty (Josh Phillips), Shandon Baptiste, Jordan Clark, Zack Nelson, Milli Alli, Nahki Wells.