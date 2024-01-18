Goalscorer Chong highlights the importance of Luton's impressive form continuing with Trotters triumph

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton midfielder Tahith Chong felt it was important that the Hatters kept their momentum going with a 2-1 victory over League One side Bolton Wanderers in their FA Cup third round replay on Tuesday night.

The Hatters had to travel to the Toughsheet Stadium in midweek after being held to a goalless draw at Kenilworth Road earlier this month, but went into the game on the back of some good form, with just one defeat in five matches in all competitions after a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Burnley on Friday evening. They stretched that sequence to just one loss in six thanks to goals from Chong himself, plus Chiedozie Ogbene, ensuring it was the Bedfordshire side who will now visit fellow top flight team Everton in round four.

Speaking about the victory, Chong said: “Coming here we knew, tough game, they have an excellent team and they gave us a game, but eventually we were happy to win it. For us it’s important to keep going and winning games, always winning games is important, whether that’s the FA Cup or Premier League really.”

Having fallen behind to Dion Charles’ close-range strike on 11 minutes, Chong made sure Town weren’t trailing for long, quickly restoring parity when picked out by Jordan Clark’s incisive pass, he displayed some trademark quick feet to find a slither of space before tucking into the bottom corner for his second of the season and first ever goal in the FA Cup. On his strike, he continued: “It's always nice to score a goal and help the team, but everyone is just more than happy to get the win really.”

Town had to wait until just before the hour mark to grab the all-important second, Ogbene arriving on cue to slam into the net after an excellent spin and cross from team-mate Carlton Morris. Asked about the match-winner, Chong said: “Chieo is very important, him playing but also off the pitch. He’s always coming in smiling, I’ve never not seen him smile, so he’s massive, he’s important for us.”