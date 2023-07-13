News you can trust since 1891
Gold Cup dreams over for Hatters defender as Jamaica are blown away by Mexico in semi-final

Reggae Boyz suffer defeat in Las Vegas
By Mike Simmonds
Published 13th Jul 2023, 09:23 BST- 1 min read

Luton defender Amari’i Bell’s Gold Cup dreams are over after Jamaica suffered a 3-0 semi-final defeat against Mexico in Las Vegas this morning.

Winning his 15th cap, the Town centre half and his Reggae Boyz team-mates were bidding to reach the showpiece event for the first time since 2017, but made the worst possible start as Henry Martín scored from close range after just 80 seconds to put the Mexicans ahead.

Midfielder Luis Chávez then netted a superb free kick with half an hour gone to double the advantage as Jamaica’s dreams looked over.

Heimir Hallgrímsson's side did threaten a comeback though, Demarai Gray shooting straight at keeper Guillermo Ochoa, while after the break, West Ham’s Michail Antonio was also denied by the stopper, as Leon Bailey and Bobby Reid fired off target.

In the closing seconds, Mexico sealed victory when Roberto Alvarad tapped in a pass from Jesus Gallardo, to set up a final meeting with Panama, after they shocked tournament favourites USA, winning 5-4 on penalties in their final four clash.

