Good news for Hatters attacker Woodrow as he returns to training with Luton following calf injury

Cauley Woodrow in action against Blackburn Rovers earlier in the season

Hatters forward Cauley Woodrow has handed new manager Rob Edwards a boost by making his long-awaited return to training recently.

The 28-year-old summer signing from Barnsley has had a limited impact at Kenilworth Road since joining for an undisclosed fee in the summer, making just seven league appearances and only two from the start.

A calf injury meant the former Fulham attacker, now in his second spell with Luton, hasn't featured since the 2-0 victory over Blackburn on September 17, but according to Edwards, he is far closer to being able to impact in a match situation for the Hatters once more.

The boss said: “It’s really good news with Cauley.

"He’s been out with us and started off last week more on his own.

"He’s been able to build into some of the sessions and then to the point today where he was with us for about three quarters of the session.

