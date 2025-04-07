Good news for Luton as experienced duo could be fit for Championship run-in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nakamba and Baptiste have a chance of featuring once more

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is hopeful that the injured duo of Marvelous Nakamba and Shandon Baptiste will still have a part to play in the Hatters’ attempts to climb out of the relegation zone this term.

The duo have struggled with injuries for a large part of the campaign, as they both suffered calf problems in the 2-0 defeat to Watford on February 23 which has kept them out since. It was feared that they could be absent for the rest of the season, but that might not be the case now, as when asked about the experienced pair this afternoon, Bloomfield said: “They’re not far away. Marv is just ahead of Shandon, Marv could possibly be in consideration for the weekend (against Blackburn Rovers) as he’s going to train with the group for the first time today.

“Shandon’s a week away so hopefully he can be ready for the Easter weekend. They’ve not played much football recently so we've got to be careful with them, but both are close. With such a quick run of games that we’ve got coming up, it’s all hands to the pump. Everyone who’s available is under consideration, so it’s good to get those two boys back in amongst the group.”

Marvelous Nakamba is in with a chance of being available to face Blackburn Rovers - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

If the pair do make it back then it means Town will almost be at full strength for the last couple of weeks, missing only Jacob Brown, whose season has ended due to an ankle problem. Bloomfield added: “The squad is shaping up quite nicely at the moment. Obviously we’ve lost a couple in recent weeks, Marv, Shandon and Browny, but we’re getting some bodies back with Chongy (Tahith Chong) coming back, Burkey (Reece Burke) coming back and having some minutes. Teden Mengi is now back amongst the group as well, so there’s good competition for places and it gives us options and considerations.”