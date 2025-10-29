Gracious Evans is happy to be in the spotlight after making history for Luton

Defender nets against Seagulls in Vertu Trophy

Gracious Hatters hero Fin Evans was more than happy to spend his moment in the spotlight after becoming the youngest goalscorer in the club’s history when scoring against Brighton & Hove Albion U21s in the Vertu Trophy last night.

The teenager was on target in the second half, finding the net after a free kick rebounded invitingly for him in the area as he beat Seagulls keeper Steven Hall and a covering defender on the line to make it 3-1 and break a record that was set by Luton legend Ricky Hill and had stood for nearly 50 years. It meant that Evans was the only name on everyone’s lips afterwards, as having also been named as man of the match, had to do a round of media interviews afterwards.

It was something that the first-year scholar, born in Hemel and aged just 16 and 271 days, a member of Town’s youth system since the age of 10, was happy to go through, as he spoke incredibly impressively for someone so young, saying: “It is a good story, I think there will be (lots of coverage), but I like it. I’ve always been a young player that just wants to do the next thing, get better, get better, get better, that’s just been me the whole time. I’m willing to outwork anyone and that just shows my character and what I can do on the pitch as well.”

Fin Evans applauds the Luton supporters after scoring against Brighton & Hove Albion U21s - pic: Jasper Wax/Getty Images

On his time with the Hatters so far, he continued: “I joined at under 10s, I was a late developer, I grew at different stages. I wasn’t as quick at one point and then obviously since I had Jack Cartwright (Youth Development Phase Lead Coach/U15-U16) and then Joe Deeney (U18 Lead Coach). He’s just boosted my confidence, he had the faith in me and obviously Jack Wilshere, I can only thank him as he’s put me in this position.

"He had faith in me before the game, no pressure on me, everyone was just outstanding and to look up to someone like Zack Nelson as well, Joe Johnson who’s done it, and Christian Chigozie, looking up to him. He (Nelson) just pushed me on to do what I did. I spoke to him before the game, he said ‘go out and do your thing,’ so I was like, ‘okay.’”

Although boss Wilshere made nine changes the contest, they still went with an XI that contained plenty of experience, as Evans was quick to thank those who took to the field with him for helping him through it, as he made a speech in the changing room afterwards which carried that message to the rest of his team-mates. He continued: “I did, I can’t take as much credit as I would like. I just thanked all the boys as I couldn’t have done it without them.

"Cohen Bramall was a big once, Liam Walsh, Mads (Andersen), everyone. Jerry Yates, Zack Nelson, without all of them I don’t think I could be here sat in this position, they were just superb. Mads, I don’t think I could have done it without him, he’s a great role model to look up to. He said to me before the game ‘just go out there and enjoy it, do the best you can do,’ and I can only thank him for that as well. All the other players, like Cohen, you don’t see as much with me, but he just guided me through the whole thing, and I couldn’t be prouder. I’ll get all the boys to sign my shirt as this is a big game for me.”

Despite Wilshere who, along with his backroom staff, have only been at the club for around a fortnight after being appointed earlier this month, then it is quite clear they have already had a big impression on the teenager too, as he said: “I was very nervous before the game, I was told the day before but Jack was so calm about it that I didn’t think it was real and I was like, I think I’m just filling in for someone here.

"We get to the team meeting at five-ish and I see that I’m on the board and he said ‘no pressure on me whatsoever, just go out there and do your thing.’ I think all the coaches have been like that, Tim (Corcoran), Chris (Powell), they’ve all been outstanding. Since Jack’s come in he’s been superb, pushing me up, having faith in me and just telling me to do your thing. He had the belief in me that sometimes I don’t have, but the coaches around me help me do that and it’s just so much better.”

Being involved with the senior squad at the Brache has also really helped Evans’ progress as well, with the teenager saying: “Training with the first team, the level there is really high. The things that Jack is implementing is only going to make me better as a player and I think the players around just help so much.

"They’re lovely people as well as good footballers on the pitch, so they guide you and keep helping you on the way, so I can only thank them and Jack for giving me the opportunity. When the opportunity does come that I come up with the first team, I just have to keep doing what I’ve been doing and then when I go back down as well I show the boys the level that needs to be at and then just help them through.”

After such a whirlwind 90 minutes at Kenilworth Road, Evans is now back to school tomorrow, as he is hoping that his unusual attributes of being a left-sided centre half like club captain Kal Naismith, means he will get the chance to play for the first team again, adding: “I have a day off but on Thursday I have got education, so straight back to school, but the work still doesn’t change, I still want to get better.

“There’s not so many left-sided defenders, but I’d like to think that makes me a bit different. Kal has obviously been a great inspiration to me. Every time I come over, he’s always helping me, guiding me. Since there’s quite a low variety it makes me quite rare, but it doesn’t really change the end goal to be a professional footballer and hopefully playing for this club again.”