Grant believes Hatters are now getting what they deserve

Town goalscorer Jorge Grant was overjoyed to see the Hatters make the most of their home advantage by defeating Shrewsbury at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

After a tough start to the campaign which saw the Hatters visit Portsmouth and Peterborough, before entertaining Sunderland, they got up and running by defeating Southend United in midweek.

Nathan Jones’ side then backed that up by defeating Shrewsbury 3-2 at the weekend which saw Luton shoot up the table to 10th, just one point adrift of the play-off places in the fledgling League One table.

Grant said: “I think the teams that we played at the start are going to be up there and I wouldn’t say that we had bad performances in those games.

“Maybe the first half at Peterborough, we weren’t great, but against Portsmouth we were good.

“So it was just once we got that win, I think we were going to push on and have back to back wins, especially at home.

“You’ve got to make your home a fortress and we’ve done that.”

Striker Elliot Lee agreed with his team-mate, as on the importance of the result, he said: “It’s massive, huge, it’s two wins on the trot.

“We’re putting the bad start behind us and we’re really looking up the table now and we’re excited for the next few games.”

Town had to do it the hard way on Saturday, as they trailed 1-0 and then 2-1, before hitting back through Jack Stacey and Lee.

The manner in which Luton fell behind for the second time was a bizarre goal, with James Shea dropping the ball believing a free kick had been awarded, only to see Lee Angol to tap home.

Grant said: “It was a freak goal, I don’t think you’ll see many like that ever again to be honest with you.

“We spoke about it, he’s thought that he’s heard the whistle and he’s put the ball down as if it’s a free kick and he was offside.

“I don’t think their players realised until he put it down, their bench was screaming, so it’s just one of them, it was a freak accident.

“I‘ve not seen anything like that, especially while I’ve been on the pitch, so very weird, but we showed great character again to get back into the game and we played quite well second half.”

Lee also thought his side showed real spirit to bounce back from the shock of conceding in such a fashion, saying: “I was a bit worried it was going to take the wind out of everyone’s sails, but fair play to the boys, we were just saying, ‘keep going, keep playing don’t do anything different.’

“As we were so on top, we were playing brilliantly and there was only going to be one winner.

“You don’t really know what to say when that happens as it’s a bit draining, but massive character from the boys to pick ourselves up again, get another two goals and win the game.”

Town’s second equaliser saw Stacey finish off lovely move which involved Lee and an excellent assist from Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

Lee said: “I thought it was a great team goal, we passed the ball around a bit and a great finish from Stacey.

“We really need that and from then on there was only ever going to be one winner.”

The Hatters won it when Lee himself took aim from a free kick and saw his effort deflect off the wall and in with 13 minutes to go.

He added: “We had a few in and around the edge of the box and now that Sheezy’s not there with his wand of a left foot, me and Granty, we’ve had a few goes in training.

“We know that Granty can do it from his time at Notts County, so we took it in turns and fortunately for us, two of them have gone in.”