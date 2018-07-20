Grant happy to be off the mark for Town

Midfielder Jorge Grant showed he has lost none of his goalscoring touch after getting off the mark for his new club during the Hatters' 5-1 pre-season victory over Chesham United on Wednesday night.

The recent addition from Nottingham Forest came on after the hour mark and swiftly demonstrated his ability in front of goal, with two close range finishes as his side ran riot late on.

After netting 19 times for Notts County on their way to the League Two play-offs last term, Grant was happy to demonstrate he has lost none of his instinct, saying: “It’s always nice to score goals, especially when it’s one of your first games, so I'm very happy.

“That’s one of the things that has come along in my game very well in the last year, I’ve been in the right place at the right time and that showed again.

“It happened quite a lot to me last year, but when you get there, you’ve still got to finish, so I did that well.”

Boss Nathan Jones, who has been a long-time admirer of Grant, was pleased to see him demonstrate just why had he had been so determined to bring him to Kenilworth Road.

He said: “It still showed good technique to finish, some people blaze those, but he has wonderful technique, and we're delighted he’s here.

"He’s a goalscoring midfielder and he’s technical, he can handle a football and he showed that.”

With Jake Jervis, James Collins and Danny Hylton also on target throughout pre-season so far, Jones was clearly enthused his side are showing their ability to find the net once more.

He said: “I’m sure Danny will gather momentum anyway, but you can see there’s a real hunger about him.

“I like watching Danny, he’s a big player for us, as are the others.

“We’ve got some real quality, Collins has already scored, Jervis has scored again, it was a shame that young (Harry) Cornick didn’t score as he showed some wonderful, wonderful play,

“Granty’s off the mark as well, so it’s a good evening, but we’re still in mid-preparation if you like and still a long way to go.”

On the game itself Grant felt that the Town’s extra quality over their Southern League opponents shone once the game went into the latter stages.

He added: “I thought the boys did well throughout, it was a good test, they had fresh legs, but the boys scored some goals, so it was good.

“They were difficult to break down at times and the boys showed that maybe they got the better of them at times and they did well on the counter, so we did well, was a good test and fitness in the bank as well.

“We were very, very ruthless last year and that showed again tonight when the boys came on towards the end, they showed their quality.”