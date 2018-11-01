Grant remains a doubt for Town's trip to Rochdale

Hatters midfielder Jorge Grant remains a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Rochdale.

The on-loan Nottingham Forest star missed the 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon last weekend with some soreness according to boss Nathan Jones and has only just returned to training today.

Speaking at his press conference this afternoon, Jones said: “We’ll see how he reacts as today is his first day.

“He did it Friday in training, so we rested him on the weekend and then we’ve been in Monday, Tuesday, we didn’t train Wednesday, so he’s missed two days training.

“He comes back in today, has a reduced load and providing we don’t get any reaction then he might be back involved, but we’ll see where we are.”

In Grant’s absence, Elliot Lee returned to the side at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, scoring his fifth goal of the season with a fantastic 20-yard strike.

Jones felt it displayed the depth to his squad, saying: “Elliot had been playing up until the fact he got injured, so it shows the strength we have.

“We have Kazenga (LuaLua) in good form, he scored once again in midweek, so he is vying for a place as well.

“He got game time (in the development 3-3 draw with Southend), that brings him further up to speed.

“(Alan) McCormack is ticking over, Lloyd Jones is back which meant he got minutes he needs, Marek Stech obviously, so it's been a positive week.

“Berry's back out on the grass again, so we're in a stronger position than we were in a week ago.

“We’re in a decent place, we’d like to be at full strength, but we’re just a couple of weeks away from being that.”

Full back Dan Potts also remains out, though Jones was pleased to report his groin injury isn’t serious, saying: “There’s nothing adverse or anything, he’s just recovering, no surgery needed.

“He’s seen the specialist the week before for the scan, like a hernia specialist, or a footballer’s groin specialist on Tuesday, there’s no action needed, so it’s just about recovery and making sure it’s a safe recovery.”

With Potts missing, Jones has used James Justin on the left hand side of Town’s back four, leading to just one goal conceded in that time.

When asked how he thought the youngster had done, Jones continued: “ think he’s been outstanding.

“We know that the type of full backs we have, four really, really good ones here supplemented by someone like (Alan) Sheehan, so we know we’ve got good competition and not just cover but variety in that position.

“JJ provides something different from Pottsy, but he’s been excellent since he’s come in.”

Justin took virtually all of the set-pieces during Town’s win at the weekend, with Grant out and Sheehan on the bench, but it was nothing new for the defender, as Jones added: “He used to do it for the youth team, he took left and right footed set plays for the youth team.

“Whenever he has played in the first team, Sheehan’s been playing and Sheehan is as good as I know.

“So we have people who can take one’s, JJ’s been fantastic on set-plays throughout his fledgling career, so it’s not like ‘who do we go to?’ We’ve done that before.”