Grant returns to Forest but Luton wouldn't rule out a future reunion

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet hasn’t ruled out the prospect of re-signing midfielder Jorge Grant in the future despite his loan spell at Kenilworth Road being terminated this week.

The 24-year-old had joined on a season-long deal from Nottingham Forest, making 22 appearances for the Hatters, 17 starts and five from the bench, scoring four goals too, but had slipped down the pecking order in recent weeks.

Sweet admitted the return of Luke Berry from injury had played a big factor, but that the former Notts County player was still of interest to the club.

He said: "That was a decision that was taken last week and primarily because of Luke Berry’s excellent recovery actually and obviously he has to play.

“We’ve needed to give Luke some minutes and he’s done really well.

“We’d like to thank Jorge for his time here and his efforts, he’s an exceptional footballer and it was really just to keep the budget on track as much as anything else.

“It doesn’t mean to say that at some point down the line, we wouldn’t be interested in Jorge.

"It’s not rejection as such, he’s an exceptional footballer, we just want to keep head counts to a certain level.”

Grant himself tweeted: “Thanks to @LutonTown for a great 6 months! Been a pleasure met some great lads.

“Wish them all the best for rest of season excited for what comes next!!”