Grateful Barkley sends a message to Luton Town fans after completing Aston Villa move

Midfielder hopes the Hatters bounce straight back to the top flight

​Midfielder Ross Barkley has expressed his gratitude to Luton boss Rob Edwards and the club’s supporters after he made an instant return to the Premier League when joining Aston Villa on Monday.

The 30-year-old had enjoyed a superb season at Kenilworth Road following his arrival on a free transfer having departed French Ligue 1 side Nice last summer. Five goals and six assists in his 37 outings don’t quite tell the full story though, as Barkley’s magnificent performances on the pitch saw him become a massive hit with fans, so much so that he won a host of awards at the end of the campaign, including being named both the Loyal Luton and Luton Town Supporters' Trust's Player of the Year.

With Town unable to keep their head above water in the top flight, then keeping a player of Barkley’s undoubted quality in the Championship was always highly unlikely, and so it proved with Villa boss Unai Emery coming calling to bolster a squad that is also preparing for Champions League football this term. After news of his exit was made public for an undisclosed fee, writing on Instagram, Barkley said: “Thank you, Luton Town

Ross Barkley goes for goal during his time with Luton - pic: Liam Smith

“I’m extremely grateful to Rob & his staff for believing in me & giving me the opportunity to play for such a special football club. I can’t thank the fans enough for the support you have shown me. I’ll genuinely miss playing at the Kenny with that atmosphere you create! I wish you all the very best in the future, fingers crossed you bounce straight back!”

Town’s fans were also quick to pay tribute to the popular midfielder, whom many felt was the best player they had ever seen in the orange of Luton, on Twitter as @jamieltfc wrote: “The best player I’ve ever seen in a Luton shirt, deserves a shot at Europe again. Go well king.” @cclarke100: “All the best @RBarkley8, top player and person .. we can all see what England are missing now in that midfield so go and fulfil your aspirations! You deserve this ! Once a hatter always a hatter. @Darwen88: “Best I’ve ever seen in a Luton shirt. Thanks for coming @RBarkley8. We had a blast. #COYH.”

@adamcmb_: “Best player I’ve ever seen put on a town shirt. Thanks for everything and I wish him nothing but the best.” @crabmanscoop: “R8 the boss. An absolute pleasure to see you in the flesh @RBarkley8 gracing the Kenilworth Road turf. Memories for a lifetime. As my son always sings, "ain't nobody, like Ross Barkley". Forever a Hatter.”

