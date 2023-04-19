'Great night' for Edwards as he insists Luton should celebrate reaching the play-offs with three games left

Luton boss Rob Edwards felt his side should celebrate their achievement if reaching the play-offs with three games of the season to go by drawing 1-1 at Reading this evening.

The Hatters had gone into the game needing just a point to assure themselves of a top six berth, but it looked like they weren’t going to do so when falling behind to Andy Carroll’s header early in the second half.

It had looked like the former England and Liverpool striker had doubled his tally moments later, only to see his effort chalked off for a handball, and with the yellow card received his second of the night, led to an early bath.

Town chief Rob Edwards at Reading this evening

Town eventually made their numerical advantage count, Carlton Morris bundling the ball over the line with nine minutes to go, for a result that means Luton will feature in the play-offs for the second season running.

On doing so, Edwards said: “I’m really proud of the lads in there tonight.

"I know the sending off changed the game to give us probably then complete domination and control, they still obviously retained a threat on the counter attack, but I felt with 11 men, especially in the first half, I thought we were really good.

"Really dominant, loads of control, similar to Saturday (against Rotherham), we were really building up and it looked like the goal was coming.

"We created some really big chances, unfortunately we couldn’t get one before half time, the goal we conceded, Andy Carroll’s been doing that for years, at the highest level as well.

"There was a little block, he gets away and we concede from a corner, so something for us to look at and be better from, but the lads they just never give up, never give up.

"I’m really pleased with everyone out on the pitch, but then the changes really gave us a fresh impetus and some new ideas, a little bit more creativity in certain aspects of the pitch.

"It was a great cross from Bez (Luke Berry), Eli (Elijah Adebayo) was really brave and Carlton was in the right place at the right time, so a fantastic equaliser.

"We went in search of the winner, couldn’t quite get it, but I think it’s a great night for the football club, I really do.

"We’ve guaranteed a play-off spot with three games to go, of course we wanted to win the game, we’ll still keep our foot down and try to keep winning every game, but we’ve got to celebrate this as well tonight.

"It’s with three games to go, and some teams have got four games to go, 12 points to play for still.

"So to achieve that is really special and I think we’ve got to celebrate that, we really do.

"I love the fact that the lads in there are a little bit flat and disappointed, we tried to pick them up and they will, they’ll get themselves going again.