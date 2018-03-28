‘Great relief’ for Hylton as he ends his mini scoring drought

Town striker Danny Hylton admitted it was a huge relief to be back on the scoresheet once more with his 18th of the season against Barnet on Saturday.

The Luton forward had gone seven games and over two months without a goal, his joint longest drought since signing for the club in the summer of 2016.

Injury has played its part in the barren spell, with Hylton missing a number of matches, but he was back on target once more, heading in from close range to put Luton 1-0 in front at the weekend.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “I missed seven or eight games, it was a real frustrating time as it was off the back of when I thought I was playing quite well and was scoring goals.

“I came back in and was suffering a little bit with confidence, I didn’t really feel great, so to get the goal, it was a great relief.

“I felt a big weight off my shoulders after that and now hopefully I can kick on and get a few more.”

The former Oxford forward did admit to a degree of poaching from team-mate Dan Potts’ whose wonderful header from Alan Sheehan’s free kick looked destined to be his eighth of the season.

Hylton said: “It was definitely going in, he would have loved a goal, but it was quite an important one for me.

“I needed it, he’s a left back, they don’t need goals, he can take the assist.

“How many times have you said that too? A great ball from Sheeze and Potts has risen highest?

“Sheehan, his left foot’s a wand anyway, but from deadballs, I can’t imagine there’s many better than he is.

“He’s amazing, you know he’s going to be on the money every single time and Pottsy’s found great form this year.

“He’s a real threat on set-pieces. Instead of trying to beat Potts to the ball now I go the other way and just expect him to win it and try to get on the seconds if he’s going to miss.

“That’s what happened on Saturday, he got a great contact on the ball and I managed to tap it in before it went in, a bit of a goal snatcher!”

Strike-partner James Collins hadn’t thought Hylton was suffering from a crisis in confidence during recent matches, as he said: “Danny’s always going to score goals, wherever he is, his record speaks for that.

“He’s been injured and that might have been playing on his mind a little bit, but he’s still working hard for the side and he’s still bringing stuff to the team.

“Whether it’s goals or his work-rate, or just anything, he brings everything to the club.

“So I think it’s a big weight off his shoulders with his goal, hopefully he kicks on now and gets many more before the end of the season.”

After Hylton missed the defeat at Chesterfield, he limped off early on in the 1-0 win over Morecambe after suffering what was diagnosed as a neural problem in his back.

It has led to him having to rediscover his match sharpness during league games, something Hylton is getting used to, as he said: “I had to do it at the beginning of the season as well.

“After my operation I had to get fit by playing league games, it’s not ideal, but I was happy to do it.

“I was glad to be playing games and was thankful the gaffer put me straight in as it shows great trust.

“I feel good now, I feel fitter and sharper every game I play in. I’ll try and repay that trust and score some goals and help us get promoted.”

With Mansfield and Notts County both losing on Saturday, plus Wycombe drawing, Hylton knows Luton are in a great position now, adding: “All the results went our way, but the main thing is we take care of our own result, we did that.

“Let’s keep doing that but if we get a little bit of help along the way then great.”